American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/01 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 79 52 .603 _
Tampa Bay 72 57 .558 6
Toronto 70 59 .543 8
Baltimore 68 61 .527 10
Boston 63 68 .481 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 68 60 .531 _
Minnesota 67 62 .519
Chicago 64 66 .492 5
Kansas City 53 78 .405 16½
Detroit 50 80 .385 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 84 47 .641 _
Seattle 72 58 .554 11½
Texas 58 71 .450 25
Los Angeles 57 74 .435 27
Oakland 49 82 .374 35

___

Wednesday's Games

Houston 5, Texas 3

Baltimore 4, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings

Washington 5, Oakland 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2

Boston 6, Minnesota 5

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto (Manoah 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-4), 6:35 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 5-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-9) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 5-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Keuchel 2-8) at Boston (Pivetta 9-10), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-4), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.