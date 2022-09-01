Lanyang ‘stargazing’ concert to take place at Doufu Cape in northeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The “2022 Lanyang stargazing concert” will take place at the Doufu Cape scenic area near Nanfang'ao Fishing Port in southern Yilan County on Sept. 24.

The Yilan County Government said in a press release on Wednesday (Aug. 31) that there are many scenic, natural locations in the county with no light pollution, and this year the county will hold the first ever stargazing concert at Doufu Cape at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24, CNA reported.

According to the local government, the concert will feature local cultural expert Chuang Wen-sheng (莊文生), who will tell local stories about the local mountains and plains, as well as performances by a Yilan traditional Beiguan music band, Lanyang Symphony Orchestra, and Lanyang Saxophone Ensemble.

The rapper Staco, who sings and raps with an Yilan accent on a combination of oldies and newfangled hip-hop, as well as singer Lumi Hsu will both perform.

In addition, astronomy expert Wu Chien-te (吳建德) will give attendees a guided tour of Yilan’s starry sky through interesting stories of astronomy, CNA reported.

To prevent traffic congestion, the county government said there will be a free shuttle bus service every 40 minutes between Su’ao Bus Station and Doufu Cape, and a shuttle service between Nanfang'ao Visitor Center and Doufu Cape from 4-10 p.m., the county government said, per CNA.