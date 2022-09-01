Cisco Ranked Second in 2022 Best Workplaces in Asia™ by Great Place to Work®

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco, a worldwide leader in technology, has been ranked number two on the 2022 Best Workplaces in Asia list. The list is based on over 1 million survey responses across Asia and the Middle East, representing the experience of more than 4.7 million employees in the region.

This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership. Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For All™ workplace experience, inclusive of all employees no matter who they are or what they do.

Cisco was ranked second in the Multinational category, having secured nine national list awards by Great Place to Work this year.

Anupam Trehan, Vice President, People & Communities for Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China, Cisco, said, "We are honored to be recognized as a Best Workplace in Asia. The past year presented many changes for all of us as we adapted to a highly dynamic environment and new expectations about what work should look like. As we recalibrate strategies, rethink how we engage with one another, and reimagine the workforce of the future, our people-first approach and Conscious Culture will continue to be our north star, guiding us to do good by our employees, customers and partners and empowering them to thrive and be their best."

Key tenets in building an inclusive future for all

Cisco is committed to powering an inclusive future through people-centric talent policies and a culture of trust. Since July 2021, Cisco unveiled a policy which empowers employees to choose the workstyle that works best for them, be it fully remote, fully in the office, or hybrid. At the same time, employees are able to leverage Cisco's innovative tools and technology to stay connected and productive, and collaborate seamlessly, while ensuring their well-being.

In addition, Cisco's Conscious Culture is at the heart of how the company will continue to enhance the employee experience and invest in the success and benefits of a hybrid workforce for all. Conscious Culture is a way of life at Cisco. It helps to foster an environment where employees are aware of the environment that they are part of, feel accountable, empowered, and actively contribute to a diverse and inclusive culture, where everyone feels safe and can thrive.

This is underpinned by an empathetic leadership style through embedding trust, empathy, and flexibility to create an environment where everyone is empowered to speak up. Cisco also conducts Quarterly Engagement Pulses to evaluate and spark conversations about how employees feel about their team, the work environment, and themselves. On an individual level, all employees participate in weekly check-ins with their managers that provide employees equal opportunities to thrive in their roles through focused conversations about their work performance.

As part of Cisco's culture, employees are empowered to be their best self both at and outside of work. To encourage them to give back to their communities, the company's Time2Give program is designed to provide its employees the opportunity to volunteer for causes that they are passionate about. Across the company, Cisco's Employee Resource Organizations (EROs) foster inclusive community networks connecting employees with shared interests and beliefs across all the markets that Cisco operates in, with the goal of driving connections and enabling employees to unleash their full potential.

How Great Place to Work determines the Best Workplaces in Asia™

Great Place to Work identifies Best Workplaces in Asia™ by surveying over 1 million employees in Asia and the Middle East about the key factors that create great workplaces for all and analyzing company workplace programs impacting over 4.7 million employees in the region.

To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best Workplaces lists in Greater China (including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan), India, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, UAE, Vietnam during 2021 or early 2022.

Companies rank in three size categories: Small and Medium (10-499 employees); Large (500+); and Multinational. Multinational organizations are also assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces across multiple countries in the region. They must appear on at least two national lists in Asia and the Middle East and have at least 1,000 employees worldwide with at least 40% (or 5,000) of those employees located outside the headquarters country.

