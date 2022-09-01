Taiwan wants unvaccinated to stay away from Mid-Autumn festivities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 or who show symptoms of the infection should stay away from family reunions during the Mid-Autumn Festival holidays, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Thursday (Sept. 1).

Family dinners and barbecues are popular during the traditional holiday, but Taiwan has seen a rise in the daily number of COVID infections mainly due to the emergence of the Omicron BA.5 subvariant. The CECC on Thursday reported 33,875 new local transmissions, a rise of 25.6% from the same day last week.

People who suffer from COVID symptoms should not take part in family reunions during this year’s Sept. 9-11 holiday period, said CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), adding the suggestion that elderly people and children who had not been vaccinated should also stay away.

He predicted the peak of BA.5 infections could be expected in mid- to late September, though they might continue for a while. Other experts said the highest number of BA.5 cases might not occur until November, CNA reported.

The pandemic will only disappear once a more effective vaccine has been produced, or most people have already been infected, even though a low level of infections is still likely inside communities, according to Chuang. The CECC advised people to wash their hands before, during and after family meals and barbecues, to keep wearing masks when possible, and to download the Taiwan Social Distancing app.