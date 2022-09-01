Alexa
US, Taiwanese warships seen in Taiwan Strait as Chinese ships lurk

Taiwanese frigate and corvette seen patrolling with US warships in Taiwan Strait

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/01 17:19
Chancellorsville (front) with two Taiwanese warships visible in background. (US Navy photo)

Chancellorsville (front) with two Taiwanese warships visible in background. (US Navy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Photos surfaced on Wednesday (Aug. 31) showing Taiwanese warships joining U.S. cruisers in the Taiwan Strait, while Chinese naval vessels shadowed them nearby.

The website "Dvidshub" of the U.S. Department of Defense recently released photos of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers, the USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) as they transited the Taiwan Strait on Sunday (Aug. 28). Taiwanese netizens and American naval enthusiasts soon noticed that some of the photos show a Taiwanese Cheng Kung-class frigate and a Tuo Chiang-class missile corvette trailing closely behind.

Other photos show a Chinese Type 052 destroyer and a Type 956E (Sovremenny-class) destroyer close to the U.S. and Taiwanese warships. On Wednesday, naval warfare journalist and commentator Chris Cavas uploaded the photos onto his Twitter account and noted that the U.S. Navy had made the "unusual move" of releasing photos of the transit and included "very rare" images of Taiwanese warships following closely.

On Thursday (Sept. 1), users of the online forum PTT noticed the Cheng Kung-class frigate, Tuo Chiang-class missile corvette, and Chinese Type 052 destroyer. Cavas pointed out that the first two photos show the Antietam in the foreground shadowed by a Chinese Type 052 destroyer in the background.

The third and fourth photos show a Cheng Kung-class frigate on the right, and a Chinese Type 956E destroyer on the left. In the fifth and sixth photos, the Chancellorsville is in the center foreground, while in the distance, the Taiwanese frigate can be seen on the left and the Taiwanese corvette is visible on the right.

Antietam (left) and Chinese Type 052 destroyer. (US Navy photo)

Antietam (right) and Chinese Type 052 destroyer.(US Navy photo)

Cheng Kung-class frigate (right) and Chinese Type 956E destroyer. (US Navy photo)

Cheng Kung-class frigate (right) and Chinese Type 956E destroyer. (US Navy photo)

Chancellorsville (front) with Cheng Kung-class frigate (left, rear), and Tuo Chiang-class corvette (right, rear). (US Navy photo)

Chancellorsville (front), Tuo Chiang corvette (left, rear) and Antietam (right). (US Navy photo)
