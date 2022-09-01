Projects to improve areas around two train stations in New Taipei expect to reap tourism benefits

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The projects to improve the environments around Sandiaoling Train Station and Mudan Train Station in New Taipei City’s Ruifang District and Shuangxi District, respectively, are expected to reap great tourism benefits following its scheduled completion in 2023.

New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department said in a news release on Wednesday (Aug. 31) that the combined groundbreaking ceremony for the two projects was held beside Mudan Train Station on Wednesday. The Mudan project is to improve the station itself as well as the surrounding waterfront environment, while the project for Sandiaoling, which is adjacent to the Houtong community, aims to provide resting platforms from which tourists will be able to admire the potholes and scenery of the Keelung River valley below, according to the department.

Connecting these two historic communities, which were once among the largest coal-mining communities in Taiwan before the industry declined to a halt decades ago due to mineral exhaustion, is the abandoned Sandiaoling train tunnel that has recently been revamped by the department and utilized as a bikeway.

The reflection pool formed by spring water dripping down the tunnel wall at the entrance of the tunnel on the Sandiaoling side as well as bats residing in the tunnel have become new tourist attractions, the department said.

According to the department, the total cost for the two projects is NT$107 million (US$3.53 million), but the city has obtained a subsidy of NT$60 million from the central government.

The department added that the projects are expected to improve the experience for visitors to the two historic mining and railway communities as well as fulfill recreational needs for local residents, per the release.



(YouTube, 新北旅客 New Taipei Tour video)