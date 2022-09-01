President Tsai Ing-wen eyes Arizona as gateway for further Taiwan-US semiconductor cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan looks forward to working with the U.S. to strengthen cooperation in the semiconductor and hi-tech fields, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on Thursday (Sept. 1) during a meeting with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.

Tsai said in a speech that since taking office, Ducey has been committed to making Arizona a powerhouse for semiconductors and start-up industries. Arizona has an excellent innovation ecosystem, which has also attracted many major international companies to invest, she said.

The president pointed out that in 2020, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company expanded operations to Phoenix, Arizona to build an advanced semiconductor fab. This move paves the way for Taiwan and the U.S. to build a high-tech industrial supply chain, she said.

Tsai said that Ducey led a delegation to participate in the U.S. Business Day event on Aug. 31, which she believes will lead to many opportunities for further bilateral cooperation. She mentioned that Arizona is also about to set up a foreign trade office in Taiwan, which will help accelerate the progress of economic and trade cooperation between the two sides.

The president said Taiwan and the U.S. will work together to create a safer and more resilient supply chain and produce "democratic chips." The two nations will also safeguard the interests of democratic allies and create greater prosperity.

Ducey said he had many discussions with many business leaders during his visit, some of whom are already investing in Arizona. He pointed out that Arizona and Taiwan share many economic strengths, especially in technology and advanced manufacturing.

Arizona and Taiwan are global semiconductor leaders, and our partnership is the strongest in this industry, he said.

The governor said Arizona has been committed to improving relations with Taiwan. Last month, he signed a bill to open Arizona's first foreign trade office in Taiwan.

The southwestern state’s active business ecology, coupled with Taiwan's innovative industries, means successful cooperation between the two sides, and we hope to continue to expand in the future, Ducey said. He emphasized that the partnership between Taiwan and Arizona is not only about business cooperation, but the partnership is based on friendship and trust, which has been growing for decades.

During his trip, the governor also met with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and facilitated the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the State of Arizona and the Taiwan Ministry of Education, according to his office.