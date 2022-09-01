Malaysia: Wife of former PM Najib Razak found guilty of corruption

Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, was convicted on three counts of bribery in the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Thursday.

The charges relate to a company she helped to win a $279 million (€278.3 million) contract after soliciting and receiving bribes.

Her conviction comes just a week after her husband was sentenced to a 12-year jail term, also found guilty of graft.

"The accused is found guilty of all three charges," said High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

He has yet to deliver his sentence, but any jail time may be delayed if Mansor launches an appeal. She is, however, still facing 17 other charges of tax evasion and money laundering.

What were the corruption charges related to?

Rosmah, 70, had been charged with three counts of soliciting and receiving bribes between 2016 and 2017 while her husband was in power.

Prosecutors said she had sought bribes of up to 187.5 million ringgit ($41.8 million). They also said she received 6.5 million ringgit from a company that went on to win a contract for a government solar power project.

The charges carry a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison as well as fines equal to five times the amount of the bribe received.

Rosmah claimed she was set up by her former aide as well as government and company officials involved in the project.

