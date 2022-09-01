Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Foreign R&D investment in Taiwan reaches record NT$24 billion in 2022 so far

About 30 multinationals have established R&D centers in Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/01 15:53
Taiwan has seen a record investment in R&D centers by foreign corporations. (Pixabay photo)

Taiwan has seen a record investment in R&D centers by foreign corporations. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign investment in research and development in Taiwan has reached a record NT$24.3 billion ($796.24 million) so far this year, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said Thursday (Sept. 1).

The new figure amounted to an eight-fold increase from the same period in 2018, according to the premier. The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) emphasized the role of the semiconductor industry, with foreign R&D investments totaling NT$30 billion over the past five years.

About 30 multinational corporations now maintain R&D centers in Taiwan, including nine companies such as chipmaker Micron Technology, pharmaceutical giant Merck and Co., and NXP Semiconductors from the Netherlands, which only moved in during the past two years, CNA reported.

Moves in international supply chains following the trade war between the United States and China, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, all contributed to the rise in investments, according to the Cabinet.

Su named the openness and rule of law in Taiwan, its strategic position in the Asia Pacific, the advanced level of the local semiconductor industry, and the presence of subsidies, talent, and tax concessions as elements attracting foreign interest in opening R&D centers in Taiwan.
foreign investment
foreign investments
research and development
R&D
R&D center
semiconductors
semiconductor industry
Su Tseng-chang

RELATED ARTICLES

Arizona governor lands in Taiwan, 5th US envoy in August
Arizona governor lands in Taiwan, 5th US envoy in August
2022/08/31 10:25
Taiwan's NCKU launches 1st semiconductor summer school
Taiwan's NCKU launches 1st semiconductor summer school
2022/08/26 12:09
Taiwan vows to work with US on making 'democracy chips'
Taiwan vows to work with US on making 'democracy chips'
2022/08/24 15:05
Taiwan's NCKU president touts university's 'full-fledged' semiconductor R&D
Taiwan's NCKU president touts university's 'full-fledged' semiconductor R&D
2022/08/23 20:30
Taiwan’s TSMC discussed US investments with visiting congressional delegation
Taiwan’s TSMC discussed US investments with visiting congressional delegation
2022/08/16 15:09