Taiwan carnival to mark Independence Day for Indonesian students

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An event marking the Independence Day of Indonesia will take place over the Sep. 9 weekend in various locations in Taiwan that seeks to strengthen the bond between students from the two countries.

Titled “PERPITA On the Road,” the event was organized by PERPITA, an Indonesian student association in Taiwan. The event features fun-packed activities from tug-of-war games to sack races, in addition to traditional dances and music performances.

The carnival will kick off at the National Sun Yat-sen University in Kaohsiung and National Chung Hsing University in Taichung concurrently at 9 a.m. on Saturday (Sep. 9). Celebrations in Taipei will be held at the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology on Sunday (Sep. 10).

Taiwan has seen an increase in the number of students from the Southeast Asian country over the past five years. According to the education ministry, Indonesians accounted for 17.7% of the total foreign student population in the 2021 school year, up from 4.4% in 2016. This was compared to those from Vietnam (20.2%), Malaysia (13.5%), Hong Kong (9.9%), and Japan (5.6%), the four other major sources of foreign students in Taiwan, wrote Liberty Times.



Independence Day of Indonesia celebrations in Taiwan. (PERRITA photo)