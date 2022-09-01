Secure Access Service Edge Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Cato Networks, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco

Global Secure Access Service Edge Market to reach USD 5.86 billion by 2027.Global Secure Access Service Edge Market is valued at approximately USD 0.67 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 36.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for keyword.

Market Overview-

Managing and securing different networks and data access points in enterprises is a difficult task. And growing adoption of BYOD is further complicating it. Secure access service edge (SASE) is used to unify such networks into a single platform, thus making access easier. The market is being driven by growing popularity of remote working and rising adoption of cloud-based IT systems.

Also, various network security vendors are adding SASE functionalities to their portfolio to expand their customer base. For instance, In July 2020, Fortinet acquired a networking and cloud security provider named OPAQ Networks. This acquisition led to the integration of OPAQ Networks’ ZTNA solution to Fortinet’s Security Fabric, thus enhancing its SASE security platform. Such strategic acquisitions and initiatives are expected to propel the market forward in coming years. However, lack of in-depth expertise may hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Geographically, North America is dominating the global Secure Access Service Edge Market owing to the continues technological advancements, growing adoption of cloud services and rising expenditure on IT infrastructure. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2027 attributable to the growing expenditure on IT security and rising adoption of BYOD policies in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Cato Networks

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

McAfee, LLC

Open Systems

Palo Alto Networks

Versa Networks, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Platform

Services

By Application:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Government

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2021? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2022 to 2030?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

