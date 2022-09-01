Genital Herpes Treatment Market Size 2021, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2027

Global Genital Herpes Treatment Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Genital Herpes Treatment Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Herpes simplex virus (HSV) causes genital herpes, a sexually transmitted illness that is spread by infected people’s sperm, saliva, and vaginal fluids. Herpes simplex viruses come in two varieties: HSV-1 and HSV-2. Blisters on the genital organs, blisters in the mouth, lips, and other regions, itching or tingling in the infected areas, pelvic discomfort, vaginal discharge, and other symptoms are all frequent genital herpes symptoms.

Therapy options for genital herpes include medication, episodic treatment, and suppressive treatment, among others. Commercially available antiviral medications for the treatment of genital herpes include Acyclovir, Famciclovir, and Valacyclovir. Over the projected period, the rising frequency of sexually transmitted diseases, particularly genital herpes, is likely to drive demand for genital herpes therapy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, genital herpes affects roughly 50 million people in the United States. During the projected period, factors such as rising genital herpes diagnosis rates in emerging nations and expanding clinical trials of genital herpes vaccines have further fueled the expansion of the genital herpes market. Sanofi Pasteur, for example, is working on a herpes vaccine called HSV529 in partnership with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The vaccine is categorised as a replication-defective virus, which means it has all of the HSV virus’s components minus two key proteins required in viral DNA replication, UL5 and UL29. GlaxoSmithKline plc started phase 1 human clinical trials for their investigational HSV-2 vaccine in March 2021, with the goal of determining the reactogenicity, safety, and immunogenicity of four different dosage levels of the vaccine in healthy adults aged 18 to 40. Furthermore, rising government support for the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of genital herpes is expected to drive market expansion during the forecast period. Furthermore, in developed countries, accurate diagnostic techniques such as competitive polymerase chain reactions (PCR), DNA enzyme immunoassay hybridization, and real-time PCR assays are widely utilized to identify STIs. These tests are effective for diagnosing asymptomatic infections, which will boost demand for genital herpes therapy and propel the industry forward. Inadequate reimbursement and a poor treatment seeking rate for genital herpes, on the other hand, will stifle market growth between 2021 and 2027. Although, throughout the forecast period, increasing demand for genital herpes treatment medicines by homosexuals presents a profitable opportunity for the market.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Genital Herpes Treatment market. Because of the significant growth of herpes cases in the region, North America is the world’s top region in terms of market share. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, genital herpes affects one out of every six persons in the United States between the ages of 14 and 49. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest pace during the forecast period, as the region’s quickly growing population, as well as increased awareness and diagnosis, would provide attractive potential opportunities for the Genital Herpes Treatment market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ltd.

Novartis AG

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Genocea Biosciences

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed inRoute of Administrationation about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug Type:

Acyclovir

Valacyclovir

Famciclovir

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

Injectable

By Indication:

HSV-1

HSV-2

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

