Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market 2022 | Industry Demand, Future Innovation Sales, Consumption Status and Revenue

Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Fruit and Vegetable Processing Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

In FY 2019, ~8.31 Mn tons of fruits and vegetables were processed in India, which is expected to reach 16.39 Mn tons by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of ~14.84% during the FY 2020-FY 2024 period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-fruit-and-vegetable-processing-market/QI042

India is the worlds second-largest producer of fruits and vegetables. To reduce wastage of fresh fruits and vegetables, and to add value to them, processes like canning, dehydration, pickling, provisional preservation and bottling have been introduced. However, percentage of processing of fruits and vegetables is currently less than 3% as compared to countries like China (23%), the United States (65%) and Philippines (78%).

Market insights:

The Indian fruit and vegetable processing market industry experiences a conducive growth environment, owing to the abundant supply of raw materials and favorable government policies like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY). Rising consumer affordability and rapid urbanization resulted in lifestyle changes, following which the preference for processed fruits and vegetables increased substantially.

Nevertheless, several factors like the lack of required infrastructure, and higher cost of processed fruits and vegetables are the major hurdle to the growth of the industry.

Technology insights:

The industry is witnessing an increased application of innovative technology to increase productivity. Artificial intelligence (AI) is being implemented to examine fresh fruits and vegetables for defects, and accurately predict the exact date of decay. Nanotechnology is aiding in maintaining the freshness of perishables. Furthermore, grading robots are used to evaluate the quality of the produce to minimize manual errors. Cold plasma, high-pressure processing, irradiation and radio frequency identification (RFID) are technologies that are mostly used in the fruit and vegetable industry in India.

Competition analysis:

The market is highly fragmented with a more significant presence of the unorganized sector, mainly in the pickle producing segment. The organized industry comprises large and established players with a diverse product portfolio. A few of the significant players include Dabur India Limited, ITC Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited and Mother Dairy Fruit Vegetable Private Limited. The industry is witnessing a rise in the number of foreign players as well, owing to significant growth opportunities. Some of the tech start-ups in the Indian fruit and vegetable industry include Ecozen Solutions Private Limited, Rakyan Beverages, Raav Techlabs Private Limited and Nutricane Beverages Private Limited.

Companies covered:

Dabur India Limited

ITC Limited

Freshtrop Fruits Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Tai Industries Limited

Capricorn Food Products India Limited

Cremica Food Industries Limited

Fieldfresh Foods Private Limited

Mother Dairy Fruit Vegetable Private Limited

Shimla Hills Offerings Private Limited

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @-https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-fruit-and-vegetable-processing-market/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request full report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-fruit-and-vegetable-processing-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/