Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2021-2027 | Sanmina Corporation, Celestica Inc., Nipro Corporation

Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market to reach USD 126.6 billion by 2027.Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is valued approximately at USD 59.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for keyword.

Medical devices contract manufacturing is attracting the attention of a third-party companies to produce medical equipment. Medical device contract manufacturing enables companies to produce devices based on cutting-edge technology while remaining focused on their competencies. The market is driven by growing healthcare expenditure and growth in the medical devices market.

For instance, New healthcare initiatives have been launched by governments in emerging areas, such as Ayushman Bharat – National Health Protection Scheme (AB-PMJAY) in India and Healthy China 2030 in China. Medical device demand in developing nations is being driven by rising healthcare expenditures, the rising frequency of different chronic and infectious illnesses, and the growing demand for home healthcare. Furthermore, contract manufacturing of many products, such as orthopedic implants and instruments, is becoming more common as the population ages. The number of people above the age of 65 is on the rise all around the world. According to a World Health Organization estimate, the global geriatric population is anticipated to reach 1.5 billion by 2050, accounting for around 16% of the global population. Furthermore, there is a connection between ageing and a rise in the occurrence of diseases such as cardiovascular, neurological, and orthopedic problems. As a result, a growth in the geriatric population is projected to benefit the market. However, consolidation in the medical devices market, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the regions in which the medical device contract manufacturing market is classified. The medical device contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific has the largest market share. The APAC region’s dominance is primarily due to lower raw material and labour costs compared to developed countries, rising demand for medical devices as healthcare infrastructure enhances, adoption of technologically advanced products, and the presence of less stringent regulatory than most developed countries.

Major market player included in this report are:

Integer Holdings Corporation

Plexus Corp

Jabil Inc.

Sanmina Corporation

Celestica Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Gerresheimer AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Benchmark Electronics Inc.

Kimball Electronics, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device type:

IVD Devices

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Cardiovascular Devices

Drug Delivery Devices

Orthopedic Devices

Ophthalmology Devices

Others

By Service type:

Device Development and Manufacturing Services

Quality Management Services

By Packaging and assembly type:

Primary & Secondary Packing

Labelling

Other Packaging and Assembly Services

Other Services

By Class of Device:

Class II Medical Devices

Class I Medical Devices

Class III Medical Devices

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

