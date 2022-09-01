Egg Replacers Market Growth 2021 Industry Size, Share, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Forecast 2027 | MGP Ingredients, Danone Nutricia, Fiberstar, Inc.

Global Egg Replacers Market to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027.Global Egg Replacers Market is valued approximately at USD 1.13 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for keyword.

Food products that can be used to replace eggs in baking and cooking are known as egg replacers. mashed banana, ground flaxseed, applesauce or chia seed, silken tofu, yoghurt, buttermilk, vinegar, baking soda, arrowroot powder, aquafaba, nut butter, and a variety of other egg substitutes are available. There are a variety of reasons to avoid eggs, the most frequent of which being allergies and dietary preferences. Other reasons include health, ethical concerns, and environmental concerns.

The Egg Replacers market is driven by increasing adoption of vegan diet in developed economies and increase in consumer awareness regarding healthy eating habits. For instance, as per Statista, vegetarian and vegan diets are becoming increasingly popular in the United States. Whereas just 2.5 percent of Americans over 50 identify as vegetarians, 7.5 percent of millennials and Gen Z have given up meat. Veganism is yet another example, with younger generations adopting the diet at nearly twice the rate of senior citizens. Furthermore, according to a 2019 study conducted by Kitchen Stories among people in the United States (US), just 2.73 percent of respondents never ate a balanced meal throughout the time period analyzed. In comparison, more than 36% of Americans ate nutritious meals on a routine basis in 2019. However, egg-based foods and egg consumption, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific is dominating the egg replacer market due to an increase in demand for egg replacers in the bakery and savoury sectors in this region, as well as the reduced cholesterol properties given by egg replacers. In which, China is dominating the region owing to rise in cardiovascular illnesses and worries about the negative effects of eggs.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tate & Lyle PLC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group PLC

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Florida Food Products, LLC

MGP Ingredients

Danone Nutricia

Fiberstar, Inc.

Glanbia PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Ingredients:

Dairy proteins

Starch

Algal flour

Soy-based products

Others

By Application:

Bakery & confectionery

Savories

Sauces, dressings & spreads

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

