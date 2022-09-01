Online Taxi Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: ANI Technologies, Carzonrent (India),

Online Taxi Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Online Taxi Services Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The online taxi services market in India was valued at INR 29.75 Bn in FY 2019. Further, the market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~16.60% to reach a sales value of INR 61.59 Bn by 2024.

The online taxi service offers mobility services to customers via mobile platform connected through the Global Positioning System (GPS) or General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) system. Organized cab services were introduced in the Indian market with the launch of Mega Cabs services in 2000, and the market evolved from the car-ownership concept to the alternative of ride-sharing. Online taxi or radio taxi service providers in India operate either as aggregators or as radio cabs, based on their tracking feasibility.

Market Insights:

With the transition from the radio signals-based conventional tracking system to the GPS or GPRS-enabled system, the organized taxi market in India witnessed a momentous growth. In FY 2019, the organized taxi market held a share of ~11.5% of the total revenue generated by the overall taxi market in India. Rise in smartphone penetration in India, improved availability of high-speed internet connectivity, increasing investments in the online taxi market by the foreign institutional investors (FII) and swelling disposable income are the major factors that are driving the growth of the market. However, the imposition of goods and services tax (GST), shortage in the supply of online cab services as a consequence of the reduction in drivers incentives, surge in ride fares and extended wait-time for passengers, and the growing popularity of affordable ride-sharing services like SRide and Quick Ride are some of the factors impeding market growth. With the implementation of the new policy of the Indian government, that does not allow commercialization of ride-sharing services, the growth of the online taxi services market in India is expected to rebound.

Competition Analysis:

The online taxi services market in India is mainly driven by two major players ANI Technologies Private Limited (Ola Cabs) and Uber India Systems Private Limited (Uber India). In FY 2019, Ola Cabs accounted for almost 72.44% of the total revenue generated by the online taxi services market in India, whereas, Uber India held a share of ~21.01%. Other players in the market include Meru Mobility Tech Private Limited, Mega Cabs Private Limited and Carzonrent (India) Private Limited, and together they held ~6.55% of the overall market in FY 2019. The transition from the radio signal-based tracking system to GPS and GPRS-based tracking system was introduced by the market leader, ANI Technologies Private Limited. The company’s extensive geographical reach within India (152 cities), coupled with its wide range of services available for customers belonging to different income profiles has helped the company to fetch such a high market share. Large scale investments by big private equity firms on major players of the market and introduction of new customer-friendly features in their applications by the companies are anticipated to further accelerate their market growth.

Companies covered

ANI Technologies Private Limited

Carzonrent (India) Private Limited

Mega Cabs Private Limited

Meru Mobility Tech Private Limited

Savaari Car Rentals Private Limited

Uber India Systems Private Limited

