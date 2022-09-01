Intraoral Cameras Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | Danaher Corporation, Sirona Dental System, Carestream Health

Global Intraoral Cameras Market to reach USD 3.71 million by 2027.Global Intraoral Cameras Market is valued approximately at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for keyword.

Intraoral camera is a small camera that takes an X-ray of the tooth or gums of patients. It is useful in diagnosing dental conditions such as tooth decay and cracked teeth. Rising prevalence of oral diseases, growing awareness regarding oral health, and new product launches are fueling the growth in the market. For instance, in March 2021, Dentsply Sirona launched Primescan intraoral scanner, designed of autoclavable stainless steel sleeve with disposable window. This device is developed to assist in creating precise digital impressions. Furthermore, favorable government initiative and introduction of lightweight devices are expected to boost the demand for intraoral cameras market. However, shortage of dental radiologists may hamper the growth during forecast period.

Among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share due to high prevalence of diseases such as gingivitis, caries and periodontics coupled with rising number of dental clinics in the developed regions. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to rising demand for oral hygiene and growing dental and medical tourism.

Major market player included in this report are:

Danaher Corporation

Sirona Dental System

Carestream Health

Gendex

Owandy Radiology

TPC Advanced Technology Inc.

Digital Doc LLC

Dexix

Prodent

Dentsply Sirona

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Intraoral Wand

Single Lens Reflex

By Technology:

USB Camera

Fiber Optic Camera

Wireless Cameras

Others

By End-use:

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

