Joint Replacement Market Trends 2021, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2027 | DJO, LLC, Arthrex, Inc., Exactech, Inc.

Global Joint Replacement Market to reach USD 21.61 billion by 2027.Global Joint Replacement Market is valued approximately at USD 17.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.40% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Joint replacement surgery is performed to replace joints, which involves the complete or partial removal of the damaged joint and tissues, and replacement with new, man-made parts. Rising trend of minimally invasive surgeries are expected to fuel the demand during forecast period. Growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and technological advancements are fueling the growth in the market.

For instance, according to Statista, number of people globally aged more than 65 is estimated to reach 840 million in 2025 as compared to 524 million in 2010. Furthermore, new product launches and growing strategic moves such as acquisition, merger and expansion by the market players to gain big part of market share are expected to drive the growth during forecast period. Such as, in September 2020 Stryker Corporation launched Mako Total Hip 4.0, the smart robotic system. The system was aimed to help surgeons and physicians in planning the patient’s implant position while taking into consideration, the changes in pelvic tilt in the patient’s standing, sitting, and supine poses. However, high cost of joint replacement surgery is expected to hinder the growth in coming years. For example, in 2018 the cost per knee replacement was around USD 29000.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of joint replacement market. North America is dominating the market in terms of revenue owing to rising geriatric population and well-established healthcare facilities in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at highest growth rate during forecast period due to quickly evolving healthcare infrastructure and rising medical tourism in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Smith+Nephew

DJO, LLC

Arthrex, Inc.

Exactech, Inc.

Conformis

MicroPort Orthopedics

Corin Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Knees

Hips

Extremities

By Fixation Type:

Cemented

Cementless

Hybrid

Reverse Hybrid

By End-use:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

By Application:

Total Replacement

Partial Replacement

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

