Household Refrigerators and Freezers Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | Dover Corp., LG Electronics, Whirlpool Corp

Global Household Refrigerators and Freezers Market to reach USD 113.7 billion by 2027.Global Household Refrigerators and Freezers Market is valued at approximately USD 81.90 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Refrigeration is an essential food storage technique around the world. Rise in demand of for consumer goods and refrigerated products is expected to fuel the Household Refrigerators and Freezers market. Increasing commercialization and changing lifestyles of consumers coupled with the adoption of smart technologies is propelling the market growth.

For instance, compartments. Double door segment alone recorded the highest revenue share of more than 67% in 2020, because of high demand for products with several shelves, door bins and adjustable freshness and temperature sontrol features for the freezing compartments. Moreover, several key players are taking strategic initiatives to expand their presence in the market for instance,

– In 2017, Liebherr partnered with Smarter, this partnership enabled Liebherr’s product line with Smarter’s wireless FridgeCam device that enabled consumers to remotely view inside food items from their smartphones and tablets.

However, low rural penetration and inadequate infrastructure may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Household Refrigerators and Freezers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW).

North America accounted for a significant share in the household refrigerators and freezers market. The factors contributing to the overall market growth are the food and beverage industries and growing nuclear families. The United States and Canada are the main consumers of household refrigerators and freezers in this region. Europe and Asia Pacific are also estimated to witness a positive growth in the future. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate during forecast period, owing to the presence of key manufacturers in this region and increasing urbanization. The region is home to some of the major manufacturers, such as Samsung, Haier, Godrej, LG Electronics and Panasonic Corporation.

Major market player included in this report are:

AB Electrolux

Dover Corp.

LG Electronics

Whirlpool Corp

Samsung

Robert Bosch GmbH

Haier Group Corporation

Dacor Inc.

Philips Electronics

Liebherr

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Door Type :

Single Door

Double Door(Top Mounted Freezer, Side by Side, French Door)

By Structure:

built-in

freestanding

By Capacity:

Less than 15 cu. Ft.

15 to 30 cu. Ft.

More than 30 cu. Ft.

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

