Gogoro, TSMC and Taichung City partner to bring e-scooter sharing to central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Gogoro announced on Tuesday (Aug. 30) that it is partnering with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and the Taichung City Government to launch the company’s electric scooter sharing service — GoShare — in Taichung.

Through the partnership, GoShare Smartscooters will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to Taichung City residents. GoShare will provide exclusive riding coupons to 50,000 freshmen in 17 universities in Taichung.

GoShare will also expand its coverage to neighboring cities and connect several railway stations in order to boost the city’s urban transportation network.

Meanwhile, TSMC is joining the GoShare for Business platform and will encourage its employees to consider using electric scooters on their commute to work. More than 60,000 TSMC employees will get exclusive discounts for every GoShare ride.

“Sustainable energy and transportation are the future, especially in densely populated cities. It is a natural step for Gogoro and a global leader like TSMC and a visionary city like Taichung to come together to provide residents with Gogoro’s two-wheel electric sharing service, GoShare,” said Horace Luke (陸學森), founder and CEO of Gogoro.

“This partnership with Taichung City and Gogoro is in line with our commitment to a sustainable future. Such an ambition can only be achieved if multiple stakeholders work together, so today marks another major milestone in our journey as we combine TSMC’s wide reach in Taiwan, Taichung’s commitment to sustainability, with the leadership of Gogoro in electric mobility to accelerate change and share the benefits of electric vehicles with more consumers,” said Lora Ho (何麗梅), senior vice president and ESG committee chairperson at TSMC.

Since 2019, GoShare has registered 1.6 million users in seven cities around Taiwan and has hosted 20 million rides that have saved 7 million kg of CO2 emissions, Gogoro said.