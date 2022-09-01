Taiwan adds 33,875 local COVID cases, up 25% from last week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 33,875 local COVID cases on Thursday (Sept. 1), 243 imported cases, and 36 deaths.

The number of local cases increased by 25.6% from the same period last week.

At the CECC's daily press briefing, Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said there was one new case of an unvaccinated nine-year-old girl with a history of chronic disease who is suffering multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after a COVID-19 infection. As of Thursday, 122 children had been diagnosed with MIS-C after their COVID-19 infections.

Local cases

Local cases included 15,491 males, 18,372 females, and 12 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 7,415 cases, followed by 4,317 in Taipei City, 3,990 in Taichung City, 3,536 in Taoyuan City, 2,710 in Kaohsiung City, 2,074 in Tainan City, 1,495 in Changhua County, 1,085 in Hsinchu County, 965 in Hsinchu City, 915 in Miaoli County, 783 in Pingtung County, 684 in Yunlin County, 626 in Yilan County, 616 in Hualien County, 616 in Keelung City, 577 in Nantou County, 507 in Chiayi County, 377 in Chiayi City, 249 in Taitung County, 160 in Penghu County, 158 in Kinmen County, and 19 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 36 deaths announced on Thursday included 15 males and 21 females ranging in age from their 20s to 90s, and all of the deceased were classified as severe cases. The two women in their 20s who died from the infections had received a three-dose regimen of COVID-19 vaccine. Of the 36 deaths, 33 of them had a history of chronic disease, and 20 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis and death ranged from May 15 to Aug. 29.

Imported cases

The 243 imported cases included 113 males and 130 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s.

Total COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 5,342,106 cases, of which 5,313,991 were local and 28,061 were imported. So far, 9,950 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 16 deaths reported among imported cases.