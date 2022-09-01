Succinic Acid Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | BASF SA, Myriant, Corbion

Global Succinic Acid Market to reach USD 231.7 million by 2027.Global Succinic Acid Market is valued approximately USD 146.2 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of approx. 6.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for keyword.

Market Overview-

Succinic acid, also known as amber acid, is a key building block of a broad range of secondary chemicals utilized across various industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, solvents & lubricants, polyurethane, and agriculture. The increasing demand arising from APAC, changing dietary pattern of consumers and increasing number of working women, and growing per-capita income across the globe are factors driving the market.

However, high production costs make it difficult for emerging manufacturers to have access to technologies and skilled labour which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, with the increasing potential applications of succinic acid the market is likely to increase the growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Succinic Acid market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the major contributors to the growth of the industrial, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and coating industries in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growth owing to the increasing per capita expenditure and growing urbanization in this region

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SA

Myriant

Corbion

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Succinity

Nippon Shokubai

Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd.

Linyi Lixing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Anhui Sunsing Chemicals

Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Bio-Based

Petro-Based

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

