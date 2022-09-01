Electronic Components Market is Going to Boom with Advanced micro devices, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV

Active Electronic Components Market to reach USD 507.2 billion by 2027.Global Electronic Components Market is valued approximately at USD 273.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.20% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for keyword.

Active electronic components are the integral components of telecom equipment and other networking devices that need an energy source to perform an assigned task. The Active Electronic Components market is being driven by growing demand for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops and growing automation in the field of automobile sector such as auto parking, driving assistance etc. Increased demand for electric car has also fueled the market because components such as motor controller, power integrated devices telematics are used in them. Furthermore, the continuous development of major key players towards industry revolution that is to embrace digitalization and increase remote monitoring is also estimated to boost the market. Moreover, the huge investment by key players is also igniting the market. For instance, Diotec Corporation is focusing on developing its global presence by setting up new facilities for its component production worldwide. However, rising concerns regarding energy efficiency and wide scale adoption of internet of things, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the Active Electronic Components Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific has emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share due the presence of a huge consumer electronics sector in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to rising industry of electric and autonomous cars in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Advanced micro devices

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Intel Corp.

Maxim Integrated

Broadcom, Inc.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Semiconductor Devices

Diodes

Transistors

Integrated Circuits (ICs)

Optoelectronics

Vacuum Tubes

Display Devices

Others

By End user:

Consumer Electronics

Networking & Telecommunication

Automotive

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

