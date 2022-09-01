Preventive Healthcare Market Share | Growth, Size, Segmentation, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue

Preventive Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Preventive Healthcare Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Preventive healthcare refers to the branch of medicine that helps in the early detection of diseases, thus allowing patients, access to prompt treatment. There are five stages of preventive healthcare primal prevention, primordial prevention, primary prevention, secondary prevention and tertiary prevention.

Market insights:

In 2019, preventive healthcare accounted for ~11% of Indias overall healthcare expenditure. The preventive healthcare market in India was valued at INR 3.71 Tn in 2019 and is expected to reach INR 14.58 by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~27.30% during the 2020-2025 period.

The rise in prevalence of chronic and non-communicable ailments like hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, cancer and cardiovascular diseases, as well as the easy availability of advanced medical devices and services are driving the market to prosper. Moreover, the cost-effective nature of preventive healthcare has made it more adaptable for Indians. However, lack of awareness regarding preventive healthcare facilities among people and inadequate insurance coverage for preventive treatments are impeding market growth.

Segment Insights:

The preventive healthcare market in India is segmented into healthy consumption, fitness and wellness, infection prevention care, health monitoring, and wellbeing assurance segments. As of 2019, the preventive healthcare market was dominated by the healthy consumption segment, which accounted for ~26.55% of the total market revenue. The healthy consumption segment consists of nutraceuticals, healthy foods, organic skincare and other skincare products.

The wellbeing assurance market is anticipated to be the fastest growing, expanding at a CAGR of ~31.91% during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of telehealth and telemedicine services, owing to the social distancing and self-isolation norms imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. By 2025, fitness and wellness, infection prevention care, and health monitoring segments are expected to hold ~9.30%, ~16.15% and ~22.80% shares, respectively, in terms of market revenue.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, followed by a long-term global lockdown has had a severe impact on the overall preventive healthcare market in India. Market segments including health monitoring devices, healthy consumption products, digital healthcare services, telehealth services and telemedicine solutions are likely to benefit amid the crisis. The surge in demand for immunity-boosting consumption products and infection-prevention products, growing anxiety regarding hospital and outpatient visits, and initiatives undertaken by the Indian government to encourage preventive healthcare are likely to accelerate market growth. The fitness and wellness segment has witnessed a significant setback due to the risk of virus transmission from social gatherings, and the imposition of social distancing norms.

Companies covered

3M India Limited

Amway India Enterprises Private Limited

Fitness First India Private Limited

HealthifyMe Wellness Private Limited

Practo Technologies Private Limited

Serum Institute of India Private Limited

Svasth Life Private Limited

GOQii Technologies Private Limited

OMRON Healthcare India Private Limited

Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited

