Human Capital Management Market Size | Movements by Key Findings, Industry Impact and Progression Status

Human Capital Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Human Capital Management Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Market insights:

The human capital management (HCM) market in India is predicted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~8.65% during the 2020-2025 period, to reach a value of INR 72.59 Bn by 2025 from INR 44.11 Bn in 2019. The markets growth trajectory is backed by a developing Cloud market, and an increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-human-capital-management-market/QI042

Market segmentation based on product offerings:

Based on product offerings, the HCM market is segmented into eight types of solutions core human resources (HR), payroll and compensation management, performance management, learning, talent acquisition, workforce management, benefits administration, and other solutions. The learning management segment is expected to witness the highest growth, expanding at a CAGR of ~12.67%.

The performance management and talent acquisition solution segments are likely to experience rapid growth during the 2020-2025 period.

Market segmentation based on component and deployment type:

In FY 2019, based on components, the HCM software market accounted for 66.86% of the overall market revenue. The HCM services segment accounted for ~34.14% of the total market share in the same financial year.

Based on deployment type, the HCM market in India is segmented into Cloud and on-premises solutions. During the forecast period, the market share of the on-premises solutions segment is anticipated to decline on account of limitations associated with storage space on local servers. In FY 2019, the Cloud-based HCM services segment accounted for ~79% of the overall market size, which is likely to go up substantially by the end of 2025.

Market segmentation based on industry vertical:

Key industries served by the Indian HCM solutions market include banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), consumer goods and retail, telecom and IT, manufacturing, and healthcare. The consumer goods and retail industry accounted for the highest share in FY 2019, taking up ~14.96% of the total market size, followed closely by telecom and IT. The government sector and manufacturing sectors market share is estimated to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-human-capital-management-market/QI042

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to unprecedented economic turmoil across the world, and India’s human capital management market is not expected to be resilient to its impact. Due to the pandemic, the way organizations manage and communicate with employees has experienced a drastic change. Companies have been forced to make changes in their existing HCM solutions. Organizations that had not yet made the big switch by digitalizing their internal processes had to adopt online working environments to run their businesses smoothly during the crisis. Overall, the HCM market in the country and all over the world has experienced a definite growth curve amid the pandemic.

Market influencers:

HCM solutions allow organizations to use intuitive training to engage and educate their employees, bridging the skill gap. Further, organizations are enabled to create a pipeline of talent ensuring leadership continuity. HCM solutions also provide application tracking software to make the entire recruitment process seamless and error-free. Along with these perks, they optimize workforce engagement and allow better resource allocation.

Moreover, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are being widely adopted by organizations across the country to improve their HCM practices. Companies are switching to a mobile-responsive design of HCM software to allow better user engagement, enhanced performance and reduced device management costs.

Competitive landscape:

The human capital management market in India is led by a balanced mix of established players, and numerous mid-level, emerging and small players. Companies like ADP India Pvt. Ltd, Oracle India Pvt. Ltd. and SAP India Pvt. Ltd. are key players in the market.

Companies covered:

ADP India Pvt. Ltd.

Beehive Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

FlexiEle Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd.

Greytip Software Pvt. Ltd.

Oracle India Pvt. Ltd.

SAP India Pvt. Ltd.

Spine Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Uneecops Workplace Solutions Pvt. Ltd

ZingHR Techno India Pvt. Ltd.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-human-capital-management-market/QI042

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request full report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-human-capital-management-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/