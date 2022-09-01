Indoor Delivery Robot Market Boost with Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

The global Indoor Delivery Robot Market is valued at a market size of USD 16.63 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 253.76 Million by 2027. The indoor delivery robot market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.5% over the forecast period.

The landscape of robotics technology is evolving rapidly, across many industries for various applications. Indoor delivery robot is a substitute for a delivery person. The robot is powered by an electric battery, and moves at a moderate pace. It uses a camera as well as sensors to plan an effective route, autonomous navigation, and smart obstacle avoidance technologies. These robots offer various advantages over the traditional method of delivery including, cost efficiency, faster services to the customers, accuracy of delivery, and safety & support to delivery person. Also, Covid-19 posed a big challenge to various industries across the globe. Lockdown has resulted in slowdown of all activities. In this situation, demand of delivery robots is growing at a huge pace. The delivery robot reduces personal contact with the receiver and hence reduces the chances of Covid-19 spread.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/indoor-delivery-robots-market

Significant number of investments are being made by the market players to provide additional features to the indoor delivery robots in order to serve their client’s requitements in a better way.

Growth Influencers

Covid-19 is one of the most important factors fueling the market demand

One of the most important factors fuelling the growth of delivery robot market is growth number of Covid-19 cases across the globe. The growing cases of corona virus has resulted in shortage of manpower This has resulted in increased demand for technologies which can help in safe delivery to the customers. Increasing use of technologies such as digitization, artificial intelligence, GPS technologies have made it possible for the companies to ensure fast, secure, and cost-effective delivery of products to the clients.

Reduction in labor cost is expected to drive the demand for indoor delivery robots

The usage of indoor delivery is expected to reduce the overall cost of labour to a great extent. These robots can substitute a delivery person and can carry a payload of more than 50 kgs in one go.

Legal considerations of using indoor delivery robot in commercial spaces are expected to create a hindrance in the market growth

The users of indoor delivery robots are required to abide by a set of rules and regulations laid by the government in commercial spaces. Manufacturers are being cautious to ensure that robots do not cause any harm to pedestrians. Therefore safety & laws related to delivery robots is one of the most important reason which is expected to slow down the market growth.

Segments Overview

The global indoor delivery robot market is segmented into component, robot type, operations, payload, application, and industry

By Component

Hardware

GPS

Cameras

Radars

Ultrasonic/LiDAR Sensors

Control Systems

Chassis and Motors

Batteries

Others (Wires, Drive Wheels, and Relays)

Software

Robotic Operating System

Cyber Security Solutions

Services

Integration, Maintenance & Support

Consulting and Training

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/indoor-delivery-robots-market

The hardware segment accounted for the major share of the indoor delivery robot market. It is estimated to cross USD 110 Million by the year 2027. Whereas, cyber security solutions in software segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

By Robot Type

2 & 3 Wheel

4 Wheel

6 Wheel

Based on robot type, 4-wheel segment captured the largest market share of more than 45% of indoor delivery robot market. The segment is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

By Operations

Autonomous

Remote Operated

The autonomous segment held the largest share of operations segment in 2020. The segment is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

By Payload

< 0.5 Kgs

0.5 – 2 kgs

2-10 Kgs

10-50 Kgs

> 50 Kgs

Based on payload, 10-50 kgs segment is estimated to capture the largest market share in 2020. Whereas < 0.5 kgs segment is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period.

By Application

Food Delivery

Cargo Delivery

Medical Delivery

Postal Delivery

Emergency Response

Food delivery segment is estimated to capture the largest market share of application segment in 2020, and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.

By Industry

Retail

E-commerce

Hospitality

Healthcare

Logistics

Postal Services

Retail industry is estimated to capture the largest share of industry segment in 2020. Whereas hospitality segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

On the regional basis, the global indoor delivery robot market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

America is dominating the global indoor delivery robot market, with the largest share of around 58% in 2020. The region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Presence of large number of technology providers in the region is one of the most important factors, attribute to this dominance. Whereas, Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players functioning in the market include, Aethon Inc, Effidence, Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd., Pudu Technology Inc., Rice Robotics Ltd., Savioke Inc., Sir Steward, Segway Robotics Inc., Tactile Robots SRL, Guangzhou Aobo Information Technology Co., Ltd., Suzhou Pangolin, Robot Corp., Ltd., E Novia, Bear Robotics. Key market players are actively engaged in strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.

The global indoor delivery robot market report offers insights on the below pointers:

1. Market Penetration: The research report provides comprehensive data on the market offered by the prominent players

2. Market Development: The report offers detailed analysis about emerging markets and examines penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: The research report offers comprehensive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches, collaborations in the market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also includes a SWOT analysis of the leading market players.

The global indoor delivery robot market report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the global indoor delivery robot market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global indoor delivery robot market during the assessment period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications to invest in over the assessment period in the global indoor delivery robot market?

4. What are the technology trends in the global indoor delivery robot market?

5. What strategies are considered favourable for entering the global indoor delivery robot market?

Request Full Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/indoor-delivery-robots-market

About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.

They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Get in touch with us:

Phone number: +18884296757

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/