World's largest indoor Guan Yu statue burns up in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — What is purportedly the largest indoor statue of the deity Guan Yu (關羽), the Taoist God of War, was badly damaged by a fire that broke out in a temple in northern Taiwan on Wednesday (Aug. 31).

The Taoyuan Weitian Temple (桃園威天宮) in Taoyuan City's Guishan District claimed to house the largest indoor statue of Guan Yu in the world. At 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, a fire was reported in the temple and the statue was badly damaged and a large number of religious texts were destroyed, reported SET News.

Videos of the incident show flames billowing from the temple as the fire raged for three hours. The flames spread to the first and second floors and covered an area of 160 square meters.

Religious books, ornate decorations, and sacrificial supplies were all turned to ash by the inferno. The statue of Guan Yu suffered extensive damage, with the area of the shoulders burned away and the hall the deity was housed in devastated.

The statue was originally 7.5 meters in height and depicted Guan Yu sitting on a throne as he stroked his beard with his right hand and held the "Spring and Autumn Annals" with his right hand. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



(YouTube, reporter.taiwan screenshot)



(Taoyuan Fire Department photo)



(Taoyuan Fire Department photo)



(YouTube, reporter.taiwan screenshot)



(YouTube, reporter.taiwan screenshot)



(Taoyuan Weitian Temple photo)