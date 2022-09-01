UMC founder Robert Tsao now a Taiwan citizen again

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Robert Tsao (曹興誠), the founder of the leading chipmaker United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), announced on Thursday (Sep. 1) that he has reinstated his Taiwan citizenship as he vowed to boost the country’s civil defense capabilities.

The chip tycoon showed his new ID issued Tuesday (Aug. 30) at a press conference, saying he was excited to have abandoned his Singaporean citizenship for Taiwan. Vowing to stand with his fearless Taiwanese compatriots in the fight against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and defend the country, he said he hopes Taiwan will become “the land of the free and the home of the brave,” as is the United States.

Meanwhile, Tsao announced a two-pronged approach to bolstering Taiwan’s civil defense, including the training of 3 million “civilian warriors” equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to better protect Taiwan and another project to put in place 300,000 civilian marksmen.

Tsao castigated the CCP for attempts to brainwash the Taiwanese and falsely claiming sovereignty over Taiwan on absurd grounds. As to Beijing’s ambition to bring Taiwan into its fold, he suggested the CPP offer “conditions” for peaceful unification and let the people of Taiwan decide in a referendum.

The remarks come as the U.N. human rights office published a long-anticipated report on China’s actions in Xinjiang. The report said the detention of minority groups including Uyghurs and other Muslims may “constitute crimes against humanity.”

Tsao’s call for beefed-up civil defense also resonates with what is playing out in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In a CNN article published Aug. 27, a retired U.S. lieutenant general said Ukraine has resorted to the Resistance Operating Concept developed in 2013, an element of which focuses on national resistance.



Robert Tsao holds a placard showing his new ID. (CNA photo)