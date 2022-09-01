Taiwan will not be pressured by Chinese intimidation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese in Canada will not give in to Chinese pressure, Angel Liu, director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Vancouver, said on Monday (Aug. 29), in response to pro-Beijing supporters increasing political and social pressure in Canada to promote the “one China” principle and prevent more American and Canadian politicians from visiting Taiwan.

The Taiwanese community will “never be coerced by Chinese intimidation, including military, economic and cognitive warfare,” Liu said. This pro-China campaign is part of Beijing’s “United Front” strategy, which the Foreign Policy Research Institute defines as efforts that “influence the policies of foreign states toward Chinese ends, through means that may be legal, illegal, or exploit gray areas.”

Soon after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China’s acting consul-general in Vancouver, Wang Chengjun, met with Chinese international students at the University of British Columbia’s Okanagan campus and Thompson Rivers University’s campus in Kamloops, the Globe and Mail reported. He spoke to the students about backing Beijing’s position that Taiwan is a “breakaway province,” according to a consulate press release.

Just a few days later, a letter signed by 80 Chinese organizations in Canada reiterating China’s Taiwan policy was published in Ming Pao, one of Canada’s largest Chinese-language newspapers, per the Globe and Mail. The letter said Chinese citizens living in Canada were in “firm opposition” to Pelosi’s visit and “will not hesitate to stand up to safeguard China’s national interests and the national sovereignty.”

Last week, the Chinese embassy in Canada advised Ottawa not to let a delegation of Canadian MPs visit Taiwan later this year. “We urge the Canadian side to abide by the one-China principle and respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it said.

“China will take resolute and forceful measures against any country that attempts to interfere with or infringe upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the embassy added.