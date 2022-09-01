Union beats Atlanta 4-1 to clinch 5th straight playoff berth

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Gazdag set the team record for most goals in the regular season and the Philadelphia Union clinched a playoff spot with a 4-1 victory over Atlanta United on Wednesday night.

The Union and LAFC are the only two teams to have clinched a playoff berth. With the win, Philadelphia pulled even with LAFC on points in pursuit of the Supporters' Cup.

It will be Philadelphia's fifth straight playoff appearance.

The Union also became the second team in MLS to score at least four goals in three straight matches. The Red Bulls were the first in 2012.

The Union (16-4-9) never trailed after Mikael Uhre made it 2-1 in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

The Union also got goals from Julian Carranza, Nathan Harriel. Gazdag scored his 17th of the season in the 67th minute. Gazdag has five goals in the Union's last three games.

Andrew Gutman scored the only goal for United (8-11-9).

Up next for the Union is a matchup Saturday with the New York Red Bulls on the road, while United visits the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.