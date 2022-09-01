Hinnamnor merging with tropical depression, could hit Taiwan on Sept. 3

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Super Typhoon Hinnamnor has started to absorb Tropical Depression TD14 which forecasters predict will enable it to increase in intensity and size, likely prompting the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) to issue a sea warning on Friday (Sept. 2) and if it shifts west, a land warning on Saturday (Sept. 3).

As of 2 a.m. today (Sept. 1), Super Typhoon Hinnamnor was about 540 kilometers east-southeast of Taipei, moving south-southwest at a speed of 13 kilometers per hour. It had a radius of 220 km and was packing maximum sustained winds of 190 kph and gusts of up to 234 kph, the CWB reported.



Typhoon's predicted path. (CWB image)

CWB Director-General Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典) today on Facebook said that the merger of a typhoon with a tropical depression is "not a common phenomenon." Cheng pointed out that once the two systems combine, the intensity of Hinnmanor should increase and its storm radius should expand.

The weather bureau advises the public that large waves are likely on the north coast of Keelung, the eastern half of the country (including Green Island and Orchid Island), and the Hengchun Peninsula today. At 4 a.m. this morning, 1.5 meter-high waves were observed in Taitung and Green Island, while in the coming days wave heights in eastern Taiwan could reach three to six meters in height.



Wind radii probability. (CWB image)

WeatherRisk Explore Inc. CEO Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said that the rains will gradually turn from north to south today. Judging from the CWB's current forecast path, Hinnamnor may affect northern areas and the eastern half of the country over the weekend.

Peng said this is the first typhoon to have a significant impact on Taiwan this year. If the CWB's current forecast remains unchanged, Peng expects the bureau to issue a sea warning early on Friday.



Typhoon's predicted path. (JTWC image)

CWB forecaster Lin Ting-i (林定宜) said that due to the typhoon's periphery, there is a chance of heavy rain in northern Taiwan and Yilan and torrential rain on the north coast of Keelung and mountainous areas in the north from today until Saturday. Central and southern parts of the country will see cloudy to sunny skies today, with localized thunderstorms in the afternoon.

On Friday and Saturday, short showers are likely throughout the day. Localized thunderstorms in the afternoon are likely from today through Saturday with high temperatures in areas not affected by rainfall still soaring to 36°C. Lin also warned of wind gusts of 9 to 10 on the Beaufort scale in Tainan and areas north, Hualien and areas north, and Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu.



Typhoon's predicted path. (JMA image)

Lin said that Hinnamnor will continue to move southwest and will be stranded in place for the next two days. If it shifts westward or turns north later than expected, and its radius expands further, the CWB could issue a land warning.

Lin currently estimates that the land warning will be issued early on Saturday morning. He predicts that Hinnamnor will then shift toward Japan and South Korea and gradually move away from Taiwan on Sunday (Sept. 4).

In addition, if a sea warning is issued, it would break the record set in Aug. 30, 2010 for the latest sea warning issued in Taiwan in 64 years.



Satellite image of Western Pacific. (CWB image)



Satellite image of Hinnamnor. (CWB image)