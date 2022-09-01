Animal shelters in Taiwan get a facelift

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Public animal shelters in Taiwan have been transformed from run-down places to ones that can rival tourist attractions in a renovation project that aims to polish up the look of such facilities.

A total of 26 government-run shelters for cats and dogs in 20 municipalities have received a facelift thanks to an initiative launched by the Council of Agriculture (COA) in 2014, at a cost of NT$1.7 billion (US$55.8 million).

It is hoped that people will be drawn to the venues, therefore boosting adoption rates with an improved environment and a furnished appearance more aesthetically pleasing, said COA. This is also in line with the zero-euthanasia policy taking effect in 2017, which means a need for expanded space for the increasing number of sheltered strays.

In fact, some facilities have shown great tourism potential. The Taichung Animal Shelter Houli Park, for example, has been recognized with multiple architecture awards for its modern, sleek design.

Also seen as an innovative approach, the shelter in Kaohsiung’s Yanchao District became the country’s first animal education park in 2016. It has since played a role in educating visitors about the meaning of life while offering a place for people to interact with their potential furry companions.

Taiwan has worked to improve the quality of life for strays. The authorities promised last month to review the euthanasia regulations so that sick strays are not forced to endure prolonged suffering.



(Taichung Animal Shelter Houli Park photos)



The animal shelter in Hualien. (COA photo)



The animal shelter in Kaohsiung. (COA photo)