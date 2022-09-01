Canon Hongkong Announces New President and CEO

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 September 2022 - Canon Hongkong Company Limited (Canon Hong Kong) is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Kazuhiro Ozawa as the company's new President and CEO, with immediate effect.





With his wealth of experience gained from different parts of the globe over the past 33 years in Canon Group, Mr. Ozawa will spearhead the company's overall operations in Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and the Greater Bay Area. He is thrilled to join Canon Hong Kong when the company is celebrating its 50th Anniversary.



"Canon Hong Kong developed from a small trading company to a Total Imaging Solution provider expanding to the market in Macau SAR and the Greater Bay Area. The company has overcome many challenges along the way and reached this important milestone with the immense support of our customers and business partners. Canon Hong Kong will continue to support our customers with innovative imaging technology and intelligent total solutions to seize business opportunities and build a better future together. I am excited to join Canon Hong Kong and develop more successful stories with my team in the coming years." Mr. Ozawa shared.



Mr. Ozawa commenced his career in Canon as a sales trainee in Canon Inc., the company's headquarter in Japan after his graduation from the Department of Political Science at Waseda University in 1989. He was relocated to Canon Europa NV in Amsterdam in 1996 and then to Canon Middle East in Dubai after 4 years. From 2002, he developed his expertise on promoting Canon's Corporate System products at Canon Inc. in Japan.



Mr. Ozawa joined Canon's senior management team in 2013 as Director of Canon Singapore, leading its Business Imaging Solution Group; he was then promoted as President & CEO of Canon Marketing Philippines in 2017. During his 5 years tenure, he played a pivotal role in solidifying its Consumer and Business Imaging and Printing Solutions businesses and transforming the organization to strengthen employee engagement, and corporate social responsibility and sustainability activities.



When Mr. Ozawa can find time away from his work, he enjoys spending time with his family, perfecting his golf game and trying out various delicacies in the city.



Hashtag: #Canon #CanonHongkong



About Canon Hongkong Company Limited

Canon Inc. (TSE:7751 / NYSE:CAJ) was founded in 1937 in Japan. Its predecessor, Precision Optical Instruments Laboratory, produced Japan's first 35 mm focal-plane-shutter camera "Kwanon" in 1934. From there, Canon Inc. expanded into the photocopying and printing industries, launching Japan's first plain-paper copier NP-1100 in 1970 and the world's first inkjet printer BJ-80 in 1985. Through the years, Canon Inc. has acquired in-depth experience in digital imaging product manufacturing, research and development. Pioneering in innovative products development, Canon Inc. hold the most technology patents in the imaging industry. Canon Inc. also makes significant contribution to promote photography. Today, Canon Inc. has a strong global presence, representing one of the most important market players in the imaging, office and industrial product categories. As of 31 December 2021, Canon's global revenue was US$30.55 billion.



In 1971, Canon Hongkong Co., Ltd. (Canon Hong Kong) was established as one of the first Canon offices in Asia. Canon Hong Kong is a Total Imaging Solution provider, providing professional pre-sales, marketing and after-sales services for all Canon products and solutions in Hong Kong and Macau. With the solely owned subsidiary Canon Business Solutions (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. established in 2018, the company continues to deliver intelligent total business solutions and professional services to Greater Bay Area. Canon Hong Kong adheres to Canon's corporate philosophy of "Kyosei", encouraging the company and staff to engage social, charitable and environmental activities for the community. Implementing internationally-recognized management system, Canon Hong Kong has achieved ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 27001 (Canon Digital Production Center) certifications.



For more information about Canon Hong Kong, please visit our website: https://hk.canon.

