US National Security Council says Taiwan's concerns over Chinese aggression 'understandable'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s concerns over China’s military aggression are justified, U.S. National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday (Aug. 31).

“The concerns expressed by leaders in Taiwan are understandable given the aggressive, assertive, coercive, and quite frankly, unnecessary, activities that the PRC continues to conduct from a military perspective in and around the Strait," Kirby told reporters.

He said the U.S. has long stated that it does not support any unilateral act or force to change the status quo, which remains Washington’s current policy.

The spokesperson said that since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in early August, China has been trying to “permanently alter” the cross-strait status quo, CNA reported. It has established a "new normal" by sending military aircraft and ships to cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait and sending drones to fly over Taiwan’s outlying islands, he said.

Kirby reiterated that the U.S. will not accept any changes in the status quo, nor will it recognize or comply with them.

He said Beijing has no reason to escalate the situation in the region and change the status quo because America’s “one China” policy has not changed at all, and neither has the fact that the U.S. does not support Taiwan's independence.

Taiwanese troops on Wednesday fired at three Chinese drones that flew over three different islands in Kinmen County, marking the second day in a row Taiwan's military has had to resort to firing shots at UAVs.