Taiwan tracks 62 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships around country

No PLA aircraft crossed median line in Taiwan Strait on Wednesday

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/01 09:34
Chinese JH-7 fighter bomber. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 62 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 31).

Of the 62 People’s Liberation Army aircraft, 15 were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including nine Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, four Xian JH-7 fighter bombers, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, according to the MND.

No Chinese planes crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait. In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels, in addition to broadcasting radio warnings.

Beijing has sent its aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ every day in August. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Flight paths of 15 out of 62 Chinese aircraft on Aug. 31. (MND image)
