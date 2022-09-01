Dettol’s ‘Keep on to Protect Our Future’ Campaign Crowned ‘Outstanding Personal Hygiene Marketing Solution’ in Health Partnership Awards 2022

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 September 2022 - Reckitt's brand Dettol is proud to be honoured 'Outstanding Personal Hygiene Marketing Solution' for its success brought by the 'Keep on to Protect Our Future' post-pandemic hygiene protection habit sustaining campaign, in the 'Health Partnership Awards 2022' organised by ET Net, a prominent local media in Hong Kong. The award recognised Dettol's efforts in encouraging consumers to embrace better life in the future by maintaining good hygiene habits under the new normal.





Hong Kong people have been frustrated from fighting against COVID-19 outbreak in the past two years and looking forward to resuming their life. Dettol believes good hygiene habit is the foundation of health. The brand launched 'Keep on to Protect Our Future' campaign (the Campaign) in May 2022 to encourage local families to continue protecting their loved ones from illness-causing germs with Dettol products.



The Campaign promoted the positive message of being well-protected and hence living happier lives. An emotional music video featured the message from Karena Lam, Dettol's long-standing brand ambassador, to the kids over a letter about how much a mom is keen on creating and protecting their children's future. Coupled with the daily happy moments of Hong Kong families during the pandemic and a kid-covered background song - 'The beauty of the world' by Eddy Chow, one of the most popular songs in Hong Kong in 2021, the video had aroused extensive resonance with audiences. Dettol further drove consumer engagement through multiple touch points, including massive outdoor displays and online-to-offline social media activation.



The Campaign has been proven to have strengthened brand credibility and positively influenced local consumers. Since its launch, the campaign video has driven over 30 million social impressions and accumulated over 3 million views across different social media platforms. An internal consumer test study among those who watched the video showed 95% of the respondents agreed that 'Good hygiene habits can protect us and the next generation' and 93% agreed 'Dettol can protect our loved ones'. Meanwhile, nearly 80% would 'keep good hygiene habits even post-COVID' and over 70% of them would like to 'trust and keep using Dettol products.'



With a strong commitment to building a caring and resilient society, Dettol has also been extending its impact on hygiene protection to the local community through different programmes with outstanding results. Through Dettol Health Academy, over 1 million local students have been educated on handwashing steps to help them establish good hygiene habits since 2011. In addition, under Reckitt's Hong Kong Community Care Programme 2022, Dettol has supported close to 13,000 beneficiaries with product donation within the first 3 months of launch.



"It is our honour to receive the Health Partnership Awards for the third consecutive years." said Boudewijn Feith, Reckitt General Manager Hong Kong/Taiwan. "The award recognises Dettol's excellent marketing campaign that inspired local families to embrace better lives by keep on protecting their loved ones. Looking ahead, we will continue to protect local community in every moment by realising our purpose to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world with excellent products, services and diverse marketing strategies."



Hashtag: #Reckitt #Dettol



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Reckitt:

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.



Reckitt is the company behind some of the World's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in Hygiene, Health and Nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.



Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.



We are a diverse global team of close to 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society.



Find out more, or get in touch with us, at Reckitt.com



* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies





About Dettol:

The brand first started in hospitals 80 years ago, where Dettol Antiseptic Liquid was first used for the cleaning and disinfection of skin during surgical procedures. As a trusted brand by doctors, Dettol was also used to protect mothers from illness after childbirth.



Ever since then, Dettol has been trusted around the world to help prevent wounds from infection, prevent sickness and help mums protect their families by killing harmful germs and helping to create safe environments for them to thrive in.



The brand continues to be one of the most trusted protectors of health. It's still valued today as a reliable and effective product which is safe to use on skin but also powerful enough to use for environmental germ-killing tasks.



For more information, please visit: https://www.dettol.com.hk/en/





About Health Partnership Awards:

Hosted by ETNet, a member of HKET Holdings which is a prominent local media in Hong Kong, the Health Partnership Awards recognise companies for their outstanding achievements in contributing to promoting public health and bringing excellent products and services. The award is selected by leaders from different professions and fields by assessing the companies in diversified facets including reputation, innovation, quality, benefits, and corporate social responsibility. Leaders from the health and finance industries were invited to compete in a total of 9 categories under the theme of 'Cherish your Health, Smile to the Wealth' this year.



For more information, please visit: http://whexpo.etnet.com.hk/2022/index.php



