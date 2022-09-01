Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|Houston
|120
|200
|000
|—
|5
|11
|0
|Texas
|200
|010
|000
|—
|3
|6
|1
Javier, P.Maton (6), Stanek (7), W.Smith (8), R.Montero (9) and Vázquez; M.Pérez, D.Santana (6), Burke (8), B.Martin (9) and Viloria. W_Javier 8-9. L_M.Pérez 10-5. Sv_R.Montero (10). HRs_Texas, Seager (29).
___
|Baltimore
|001
|100
|020
|—
|4
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
Lyles, C.Pérez (7), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; McKenzie, Sandlin (6), Hentges (7), Morgan (8), Shaw (9) and Maile. W_Lyles 10-9. L_McKenzie 9-11. HRs_Baltimore, Henderson (1), R.Urías (15).
___
|Seattle
|200
|000
|201
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Detroit
|020
|001
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
Gonzales, Muñoz (7), E.Swanson (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; T.Alexander, Foley (5), Lange (7), J.Jiménez (8), G.Soto (9) and Haase. W_Gonzales 10-12. L_Lange 4-4. Sv_Sewald (17). HRs_Seattle, E.Suárez (25), Toro (9).
___
|Boston
|005
|001
|000
|—
|6
|13
|1
|Minnesota
|002
|000
|120
|—
|5
|9
|1
Wacha, Whitlock (7), M.Barnes (9) and Plawecki; Ryan, J.Moran (6), Megill (9) and León, G.Sánchez. W_Wacha 10-1. L_Ryan 10-7. Sv_M.Barnes (4). HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (12), J.Martinez (11). Minnesota, Arraez (8).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|110
|20x
|—
|4
|9
|0
Bubic, A.Garrett (7), Snider (7), Weaver (8) and Melendez; Lynn, Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal. W_Lynn 4-5. L_Bubic 2-10. Sv_Hendriks (29). HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (19). Chicago, Pollock (9), Andrus (9).
___
|New York
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|3
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|003
|00x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Cole, Holmes (8) and Trevino; Sandoval, Quijada (8), Herget (9) and Stassi. W_Sandoval 5-9. L_Cole 10-7. Sv_Herget (5). HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (30).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|000
|1
|—
|2
|10
|0
|Miami
|000
|001
|000
|0
|—
|1
|5
|0
(10 innings)
Rasmussen, Fairbanks (7), Poche (8), Adam (9), Beeks (10) and Mejía; Tr.Rogers, Scott (7), Floro (8), Okert (9), Nance (10) and Stallings. W_Adam 2-2. L_Nance 0-2. Sv_Beeks (2). HRs_Miami, Berti (3).
___
|Oakland
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
|Washington
|000
|041
|00x
|—
|5
|9
|1
Kaprielian, Logue (6) and Murphy; A.Sánchez, Edwards Jr. (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz. W_A.Sánchez 1-5. L_Kaprielian 3-9. HRs_Oakland, D.Garcia (2). Washington, Voit (18).
___
|Chicago
|113
|010
|100
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Toronto
|002
|003
|000
|—
|5
|7
|0
Farrell, M.Rodríguez (3), Leiter Jr. (5), Uelmen (6), Rucker (6), Hughes (7), Wick (9) and Gomes; White, Richards (5), Phelps (7), Y.García (7), Mayza (9) and Kirk. W_M.Rodríguez 1-0. L_White 1-5. Sv_Wick (9). HRs_Chicago, F.Reyes (13). Toronto, Biggio (4), Kirk (13).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|5
|2
|Milwaukee
|000
|011
|40x
|—
|6
|8
|2
Zach.Thompson, Bañuelos (5), Yajure (6), Y.Ramirez (7), Stephenson (8) and Delay; F.Peralta, Ta.Rogers (6), Boxberger (7), Houser (8) and Narváez. W_Ta.Rogers 3-6. L_Yajure 1-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Gamel (7).
___
|San Diego
|000
|131
|000
|—
|5
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|210
|—
|4
|6
|0
Musgrove, Morejon (7), Lu.García (8), Hader (9) and Campusano; Wood, Littell (5), Young (7), Leone (8), S.Alexander (9) and Wynns. W_Musgrove 9-6. L_Wood 8-12. Sv_Hader (30).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|200
|000
|000
|3
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|002
|000
|000
|000
|1
|—
|3
|14
|0
(13 innings)
Quintana, J.Hicks (5), Gallegos (7), Romero (8), Helsley (9), Pallante (11) and Molina, Knizner; Minor, Gibaut (5), Warren (7), B.Farmer (7), Strickland (8), A.Díaz (9), Sanmartin (10), Law (12), C.Anderson (13) and Robinson, Romine. W_Pallante 6-4. L_C.Anderson 0-2. HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (28), Nootbaar (10).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|3
|0
|New York
|002
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|8
|0
T.Anderson, Reed (8) and W.Smith; deGrom, Ottavino (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and Nido. W_deGrom 4-1. L_T.Anderson 13-3. Sv_Ed.Díaz (29). HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (32). New York, S.Marte (16).
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|200
|010
|00x
|—
|3
|5
|1
Feltner, Gomber (6), Colomé (7), Bird (8) and Serven; Wright, Minter (8), K.Jansen (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Wright 17-5. L_Feltner 2-6. Sv_K.Jansen (30). HRs_Colorado, Toglia (1). Atlanta, Riley (32), Acuña Jr. (11).
___
|Philadelphia
|104
|041
|170
|—
|18
|22
|0
|Arizona
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
|8
|2
Falter, Nelson (7) and Realmuto, Stubbs; Henry, Moronta (5), Ginkel (6), Mantiply (7), Frias (8), C.Kelly (8) and Hummel. W_Falter 3-3. L_Henry 3-3. HRs_Arizona, McCarthy (6).