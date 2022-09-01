Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston 120 200 000 — 5 11 0 Texas 200 010 000 — 3 6 1

Javier, P.Maton (6), Stanek (7), W.Smith (8), R.Montero (9) and Vázquez; M.Pérez, D.Santana (6), Burke (8), B.Martin (9) and Viloria. W_Javier 8-9. L_M.Pérez 10-5. Sv_R.Montero (10). HRs_Texas, Seager (29).

___

Baltimore 001 100 020 — 4 8 1 Cleveland 000 000 000 — 0 5 0

Lyles, C.Pérez (7), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; McKenzie, Sandlin (6), Hentges (7), Morgan (8), Shaw (9) and Maile. W_Lyles 10-9. L_McKenzie 9-11. HRs_Baltimore, Henderson (1), R.Urías (15).

___

Seattle 200 000 201 — 5 8 0 Detroit 020 001 000 — 3 8 1

Gonzales, Muñoz (7), E.Swanson (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh; T.Alexander, Foley (5), Lange (7), J.Jiménez (8), G.Soto (9) and Haase. W_Gonzales 10-12. L_Lange 4-4. Sv_Sewald (17). HRs_Seattle, E.Suárez (25), Toro (9).

___

Boston 005 001 000 — 6 13 1 Minnesota 002 000 120 — 5 9 1

Wacha, Whitlock (7), M.Barnes (9) and Plawecki; Ryan, J.Moran (6), Megill (9) and León, G.Sánchez. W_Wacha 10-1. L_Ryan 10-7. Sv_M.Barnes (4). HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (12), J.Martinez (11). Minnesota, Arraez (8).

___

Kansas City 000 100 001 — 2 6 0 Chicago 000 110 20x — 4 9 0

Bubic, A.Garrett (7), Snider (7), Weaver (8) and Melendez; Lynn, Graveman (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal. W_Lynn 4-5. L_Bubic 2-10. Sv_Hendriks (29). HRs_Kansas City, Witt Jr. (19). Chicago, Pollock (9), Andrus (9).

___

New York 000 020 000 — 2 3 2 Los Angeles 000 003 00x — 3 6 0

Cole, Holmes (8) and Trevino; Sandoval, Quijada (8), Herget (9) and Stassi. W_Sandoval 5-9. L_Cole 10-7. Sv_Herget (5). HRs_Los Angeles, Ohtani (30).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay 000 001 000 1 — 2 10 0 Miami 000 001 000 0 — 1 5 0

(10 innings)

Rasmussen, Fairbanks (7), Poche (8), Adam (9), Beeks (10) and Mejía; Tr.Rogers, Scott (7), Floro (8), Okert (9), Nance (10) and Stallings. W_Adam 2-2. L_Nance 0-2. Sv_Beeks (2). HRs_Miami, Berti (3).

___

Oakland 010 000 000 — 1 5 1 Washington 000 041 00x — 5 9 1

Kaprielian, Logue (6) and Murphy; A.Sánchez, Edwards Jr. (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz. W_A.Sánchez 1-5. L_Kaprielian 3-9. HRs_Oakland, D.Garcia (2). Washington, Voit (18).

___

Chicago 113 010 100 — 7 10 0 Toronto 002 003 000 — 5 7 0

Farrell, M.Rodríguez (3), Leiter Jr. (5), Uelmen (6), Rucker (6), Hughes (7), Wick (9) and Gomes; White, Richards (5), Phelps (7), Y.García (7), Mayza (9) and Kirk. W_M.Rodríguez 1-0. L_White 1-5. Sv_Wick (9). HRs_Chicago, F.Reyes (13). Toronto, Biggio (4), Kirk (13).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 000 100 000 — 1 5 2 Milwaukee 000 011 40x — 6 8 2

Zach.Thompson, Bañuelos (5), Yajure (6), Y.Ramirez (7), Stephenson (8) and Delay; F.Peralta, Ta.Rogers (6), Boxberger (7), Houser (8) and Narváez. W_Ta.Rogers 3-6. L_Yajure 1-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, Gamel (7).

___

San Diego 000 131 000 — 5 9 0 San Francisco 000 001 210 — 4 6 0

Musgrove, Morejon (7), Lu.García (8), Hader (9) and Campusano; Wood, Littell (5), Young (7), Leone (8), S.Alexander (9) and Wynns. W_Musgrove 9-6. L_Wood 8-12. Sv_Hader (30).

___

St. Louis 000 200 000 000 3 — 5 8 0 Cincinnati 002 000 000 000 1 — 3 14 0

(13 innings)

Quintana, J.Hicks (5), Gallegos (7), Romero (8), Helsley (9), Pallante (11) and Molina, Knizner; Minor, Gibaut (5), Warren (7), B.Farmer (7), Strickland (8), A.Díaz (9), Sanmartin (10), Law (12), C.Anderson (13) and Robinson, Romine. W_Pallante 6-4. L_C.Anderson 0-2. HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (28), Nootbaar (10).

___

Los Angeles 000 001 000 — 1 3 0 New York 002 000 00x — 2 8 0

T.Anderson, Reed (8) and W.Smith; deGrom, Ottavino (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and Nido. W_deGrom 4-1. L_T.Anderson 13-3. Sv_Ed.Díaz (29). HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (32). New York, S.Marte (16).

___

Colorado 000 000 002 — 2 6 0 Atlanta 200 010 00x — 3 5 1

Feltner, Gomber (6), Colomé (7), Bird (8) and Serven; Wright, Minter (8), K.Jansen (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Wright 17-5. L_Feltner 2-6. Sv_K.Jansen (30). HRs_Colorado, Toglia (1). Atlanta, Riley (32), Acuña Jr. (11).

___

Philadelphia 104 041 170 — 18 22 0 Arizona 000 100 001 — 2 8 2

Falter, Nelson (7) and Realmuto, Stubbs; Henry, Moronta (5), Ginkel (6), Mantiply (7), Frias (8), C.Kelly (8) and Hummel. W_Falter 3-3. L_Henry 3-3. HRs_Arizona, McCarthy (6).