Hiura, Urías get key hits as Brewers beat Pirates 6-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keston Hiura and Luis Urías each hit an RBI single during Milwaukee's four-run seventh inning, and the Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Wednesday.

Willy Adames had a run-scoring double as Milwaukee won for the fourth time in five games. Freddy Peralta pitched five effective innings, and Taylor Rogers (3-6) got four outs for the win.

“Our bullpen did a really nice job and we just had patient at-bats,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “That’s certainly welcome.”

Ben Gamel homered for last-place Pittsburgh, which had won two of three. Kevin Newman had two of the Pirates' five hits.

Pittsburgh jumped in front on Gamel's two-out drive to right-center in the fourth. It was his seventh homer of the season.

But Adames doubled home Tyrone Taylor in the fifth, and Milwaukee went ahead to stay on Omar Narváez's run-scoring groundout against Miguel Yajure (1-1) in the sixth.

Hunter Renfroe sparked Milwaukee's big seventh with a one-out single. Renfroe advanced on Kolten Wong's walk and scored on Hiura's single. Urías followed with an another run-scoring single for a 4-1 lead.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton then replaced Yajure with Yohan Ramirez. But the Brewers extended their rally with a little patience. Consecutive walks for Narváez, rookie pinch-hitter Garrett Mitchell and Christian Yelich brought home two more runs.

“Our margin for error is not very big," Shelton said. “When we don't field the ball and we put extra guys on base then we're going to put ourselves in a hole that's hard to dig out of.”

Peralta allowed two hits, struck out three and walked none. Rogers, Brad Boxberger and Adrian Houser then combined for four innings of three-hit ball.

“It was really nice that we could score some extra runs for (the relievers),” Adames said. “It's important for us to score late. Hopefully we can keep doing that (over) the last month and give the pitchers some rest.”

Pirates starter Zach Thompson struck out five in four scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and walked one.

CAUTIOUS APPROACH WITH PERALTA

After needing only 82 pitches to get through six no-hit innings his last time out, Peralta's day came to an end after 72 pitches Wednesday. Counsell said the early exits have nothing to do with lingering issues from the shoulder injury that cost Peralta mor than two months of action. Instead, they're aimed at keeping the young right-hander strong and crisp during the final month of the regular season and, what the team hopes is a deep playoff run.

“The higher we go with pitch counts affects recovery,” Counsell said.

BRUBAKER RETURNS

Pittsburgh recalled Yajure from Triple-A Indianapolis Wednesday morning and also reinstated right-handed starter J.T. Brubaker, who had been on the patenrity list since Aug. 28 when his wife gave birth to the couple's son.

To clear spots on the active roster, the Pirates optioned left-handers Cam Vieaux and Eric Stout to Indianapolis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP David Bednar (back inflammation) has been throwing on flat ground and will throw a side session in the next few days. If all goes well, he could throw a live batting practice session by the end of next week, director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said.

Brewers: 1B Rowdy Tellez returned to Milwaukee’s lineup after being limited to pinch-hitting duty because of right knee soreness that sent him to the bench in the third inning of Monday night's game.

ON DECK

Pirates: Following an off day, the Pirates open a three-game interleague series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.31 ERA) gets the start Thursday when Milwaukee kicks off a seven-game road trip with the first of four against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

