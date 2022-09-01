Taiwan troops open fire on 3 Chinese drones intruding over outer islands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese troops on Wednesday (Aug. 31) fired live ammunition at three Chinese drones that intruded over three different islands in Kinmen County, marking the second day in a row Taiwan's military has had to resort to firing shots at UAVs.

The Army's Kinmen Defense Command (KDC) at 8:40 p.m. that evening announced that from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., three "civilian" Chinese drones intruded on the airspace over Lieyu, Dadan and Caoyu islands. Taiwanese troops responded by firing live rounds and signal flares to repel the UAVs.

The drones quickly flew away and headed towards China's Xiamen, according to the KDC. The command stated that it will continue to maintain vigilance and closely monitor the situation.

Wednesday's incident follows a similar incident that started at 5:59 p.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 30), when another drone entered the airspace over the restricted waters of Erdan Island and ignored warnings by Taiwanese troops. Because the UAV continued to circle over the island, soldiers fired live rounds at the drone to drive it away.

The UAV then flew away in the direction of Xiamen at 6 p.m. Tuesday's encounter marked the first time Kinmen troops had fired live ammunition on Chinese drones.