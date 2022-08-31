Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/31 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 79 51 .608 _
Tampa Bay 71 57 .555 7
Toronto 70 58 .547 8
Baltimore 67 61 .523 11
Boston 62 68 .477 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 68 59 .535 _
Minnesota 67 61 .523
Chicago 63 66 .488 6
Kansas City 53 77 .408 16½
Detroit 50 79 .388 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 83 47 .638 _
Seattle 71 58 .550 11½
Texas 58 70 .453 24
Los Angeles 56 74 .431 27
Oakland 49 81 .377 34

___

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Seattle 9, Detroit 3

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Oakland 10, Washington 6

Houston 4, Texas 2

Minnesota 10, Boston 5

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 7

N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 4

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-6), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-7), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Boston (Hill 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.