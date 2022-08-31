American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|79
|51
|.608
|_
|Tampa Bay
|71
|57
|.555
|7
|Toronto
|70
|58
|.547
|8
|Baltimore
|67
|61
|.523
|11
|Boston
|62
|68
|.477
|17
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|68
|59
|.535
|_
|Minnesota
|67
|61
|.523
|1½
|Chicago
|63
|66
|.488
|6
|Kansas City
|53
|77
|.408
|16½
|Detroit
|50
|79
|.388
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|83
|47
|.638
|_
|Seattle
|71
|58
|.550
|11½
|Texas
|58
|70
|.453
|24
|Los Angeles
|56
|74
|.431
|27
|Oakland
|49
|81
|.377
|34
___
Cleveland 5, Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2
Seattle 9, Detroit 3
Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Oakland 10, Washington 6
Houston 4, Texas 2
Minnesota 10, Boston 5
Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 7
N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 4
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-6), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 2-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-7), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 6-8) at Boston (Hill 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.