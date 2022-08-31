Europe Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share | Revenue And Structure Forecast To 2030

Europe mobile augmented reality market reached $2.79 billion in 2019 and will grow by 49.1% over 2020-2026 owing to the rising need for mobile immersive experience in the region. Highlighted with 39 tables and 50 figures, this 123-page report “Europe Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market by Technology, Component, Mobile Device, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Country 2020-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe mobile augmented reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Based on manufacturers, regions, types, and applications, this research divides the market into categories.

The pre-and post-impact of COVID-19 on the global market are carefully analyzed in the research.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2019, revenue estimates for 2020, and forecasts from 2021 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify mobile augmented reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Mobile Device, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

Key Companies: Apple Inc., Atheer, Inc., Augmented Pixels, Aurasma, Blippar Ltd., Catchoom Technologies, S.L., Cinoptics, DAQRI LLC, Google, LLC, HTC, Infinity Augmented Reality, Laster Technologies, Lumus Ltd., Meta, Microsoft Corp., Optinvent S.A., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Rockwell Collins, Samsung Co Ltd., Sieko Epson, Technical Illusions, Total Immersion, Universal mCloud Corp. (NGRAIN), Vuzix Corp., WeAR Studio, Wikitude GmbH, Zappar

Product Type Segmentation

Our tailormade report can help companies and investors make efficient strategic moves by exploring the crucial information on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market predictions.

Apart from the general projections, our report outstands as it includes thoroughly studied variables, such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timeline for 2020/ 2021

Analysis on COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Include:

In light of COVID-19, the report includes a range of factors that impacted the market. It also discusses the trends. Based on the upstream and downstream markets, the report precisely covers all factors, including an analysis of the supply chain, consumer behaviour, demand, etc. Our report also describes how vigorously COVID-19 has affected diverse regions and significant nations.

Report Include:

Market Behaviour/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behaviour/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Based on technology

Marker-based MAR

– Passive Marker

– Active Marker

Markerless MAR

– Model-based Tracking

– Image-based Processing

Based on component

Hardware

– Sensors

– Semiconductor Component

– Displays

– 3D Cameras

– Others

Software

– Consumer (personal users in billions and consumer MAR apps in $ bn are also provided in year wise base)

– Enterprise

Based on mobile device

– Smartphones

– Tablets

– Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs) and Handheld Game Consoles

– Smart Glasses and Wearables

Based on industry vertical

– Gaming

– Entertainment & Media

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Education & E-learning

– Manufacturing

– Retail & E-commerce

– Other Verticals

Based on end user

Consumer

Enterprise

– Large Enterprises

– Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises

Geographically

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global mobile augmented reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

