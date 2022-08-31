Global 5G Technology Market Trend | Demand and Import/Export Details up to 2030

Global 5G technology market will reach $388.82 billion by 2030, growing by 57.1% annually over 2020-2030 despite the impact of COVID-19. Highlighted with 89 tables and 103 figures, this 200-page report “Global 5G Technology Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Communication Infrastructure, Connectivity (EMBB, MMTC, URLLC), Spectrum Range, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global 5G technology market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

The size of the global market is the main topic of this report, with a particular emphasis on North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Based on manufacturers, regions, types, and applications, this research divides the market into categories. Another extremely thorough component of the research and analysis study of the worldwide market included in the report is regional analysis. This section provides information on the expansion of several regional and national markets in terms of sales. It gives a comprehensive country-by-country volume analysis and region-by-region market size analysis of the global market for the historical and forecast period to 2028.

The pre-and post-impact of COVID-19 on the global market are carefully analyzed in the research. The global market report looks at the existing situation, share, expected trends, and SWOT analysis. For the purpose of forecasting growth for the years 2022–2030, it also covers sales channels. This study will analyze the market in terms of market growth patterns, future prospects, and player contributions to market growth.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify 5G technology market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Communication Infrastructure, Connectivity (EMBB, MMTC, URLLC), Spectrum Range, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Key Companies: AT&T, Inc., China Mobile Ltd., China Telecommunications Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Deutsche Telekom Ag, Ericsson AB, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu, Google Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Lenovo, LG Electronics, MediaTek Inc., Nokia Corp., NTT Docomo, Inc., Oppo, Orange S.A., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sk Telecom Co. Ltd., Sprint, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, T-Mobile, Verizon Communications Inc.

Product Type Segmentation

Our tailormade report can help companies and investors make efficient strategic moves by exploring the crucial information on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market predictions.

Apart from the general projections, our report outstands as it includes thoroughly studied variables, such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timeline for 2020/ 2021

Analysis on COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Include:

In light of COVID-19, the report includes a range of factors that impacted the market. It also discusses the trends. Based on the upstream and downstream markets, the report precisely covers all factors, including an analysis of the supply chain, consumer behaviour, demand, etc. Our report also describes how vigorously COVID-19 has affected diverse regions and significant nations.

Report Include:

Market Behaviour/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behaviour/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Based on offering

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

Based on communication infrastructure

Radio Access Network (RAN)

– Small Cell Base Station

– Macro Cell Base Station

– Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

Core Network

– Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

– Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

– Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

– Fog Computing (FC)

– Network Slicing (NS)

Transport Network

Based on connectivity

– Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB)

– Massive Machine-type Communications (MMTC)

– Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communication (URLLC)

Based on spectrum range

– < 1 GHz

– 1-6 GHz

– > 6 GHz

Based on application

– Industrial IoT

– Connected Transportation & Autonomous Driving

– Monitoring & Tracking

– Enhanced Video Services

– Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality

– Smart Surveillance

– Other Applications

Based on industry vertical

– Media and Entertainment

– Automotive & Transportation

– Healthcare

– Consumer Electronics

– Industrial Manufacturing

– Intelligent Buildings & Home Automation

– Energy & Utilities

– Public Safety and Surveillance

– Defense and Military

– Other Verticals

Geographically

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global 5G technology market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.



Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

What will the market size be in 2030 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

Who are the key suppliers in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

