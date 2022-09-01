Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Wednesday, August 31, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;81;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;73;WSW;9;95%;90%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and very warm;106;87;Sunny, low humidity;104;86;N;7;40%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very hot;108;76;Very hot;105;79;WNW;8;26%;1%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy, low humidity;85;74;Sunshine and warm;87;78;NE;8;54%;4%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;56;Periods of sun, warm;75;57;ENE;11;54%;2%;4

Anchorage, United States;Rain;58;49;A little a.m. rain;57;47;SE;9;89%;95%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;99;70;Sunny and very warm;99;70;SSE;9;11%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warm with sunshine;88;59;Very warm;90;59;N;10;32%;3%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy this morning;79;68;Winds subsiding, hot;95;67;SSE;15;40%;100%;7

Athens, Greece;More sun than clouds;91;73;Sunny and less humid;87;72;SSW;7;49%;32%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;59;46;Some brightening;60;48;N;6;64%;4%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very hot;115;80;Sunshine, very hot;116;80;NNW;6;11%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing, a t-storm;89;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;S;5;79%;91%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray thunderstorm;81;69;Couple of t-storms;81;70;SE;5;77%;91%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;92;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;80;S;6;75%;77%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Thunderstorms;84;67;Humid with a t-storm;83;72;E;10;69%;98%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;88;64;Sunny and pleasant;82;61;SSW;7;46%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Humid;84;64;Variable cloudiness;77;60;NW;7;74%;81%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;73;54;Partly sunny;69;52;E;7;59%;27%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;66;49;Occasional rain;64;50;SE;6;74%;92%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;80;53;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;E;11;41%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;79;61;Partly sunny;73;55;NNE;6;50%;34%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Episodes of sunshine;77;59;Clouds and sun, warm;77;61;ESE;8;48%;7%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or two;86;65;Variable clouds;81;62;ENE;10;50%;44%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, pleasant;82;58;Not as warm;72;56;NNE;6;51%;44%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;70;59;An afternoon shower;66;51;S;4;77%;86%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A little a.m. rain;85;66;A shower in the a.m.;84;65;ENE;5;39%;59%;11

Busan, South Korea;Rain;75;71;Warmer;80;72;NNE;8;71%;88%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy, low humidity;92;77;Sunny, low humidity;94;77;N;9;39%;2%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny, nice and warm;80;57;Clouding up;69;54;NNW;15;68%;26%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;85;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;68;SSE;3;58%;61%;12

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;90;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;S;8;86%;69%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunny and warm;85;70;Mostly sunny;87;72;SSW;6;48%;27%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;82;77;A drenching t-storm;83;77;WSW;11;83%;97%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny;67;51;Partly sunny;69;51;WNW;6;51%;5%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;84;79;A t-storm around;85;78;SW;13;83%;64%;6

Dallas, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;Thunderstorms;84;72;SSE;7;80%;100%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;69;A shower in the a.m.;86;69;SSE;14;60%;57%;9

Delhi, India;Turning cloudy, warm;99;84;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;83;SW;5;56%;24%;10

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;91;62;Warm with sunshine;93;66;SSW;6;22%;2%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;95;82;A thunderstorm;92;83;SSW;7;73%;91%;10

Dili, East Timor;Warm, a p.m. shower;98;71;Partly sunny;92;72;SSE;6;63%;27%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of sunshine;64;53;Sun and some clouds;65;53;N;11;75%;30%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;92;63;Plenty of sunshine;92;64;NNE;6;13%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;86;70;Partly sunny;83;71;W;12;57%;1%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;96;79;A couple of t-storms;90;78;NW;8;76%;98%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cooler;68;46;Sunshine, pleasant;72;44;E;9;42%;2%;9

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;73;A t-storm or two;89;74;E;8;73%;92%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy;55;45;Breezy;57;42;N;15;57%;22%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;77;A stray thunderstorm;92;78;NNW;5;76%;73%;11

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;91;78;N;4;74%;67%;10

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;88;74;Breezy with a shower;88;75;NE;14;61%;85%;11

Hyderabad, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;74;A stray t-shower;88;74;SE;6;67%;67%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;96;78;Sunny and very warm;97;78;NNE;8;44%;7%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;A strong t-storm;81;71;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;72;NE;9;68%;51%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;90;77;Showers around;88;77;ESE;8;75%;94%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;99;87;Mostly sunny, warm;98;89;WSW;9;59%;2%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;66;44;Sunshine;69;48;NW;6;36%;1%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;82;60;Sunny and pleasant;82;59;N;4;22%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;More sun than clouds;90;80;Low clouds;88;80;W;12;72%;31%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A couple of t-storms;77;70;A shower and t-storm;78;69;SE;5;80%;98%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;102;82;Breezy in the a.m.;99;82;S;14;39%;10%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;71;55;Sun and some clouds;69;49;NNE;8;43%;2%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;80;A stray thunderstorm;89;80;N;7;66%;67%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Increasing clouds;90;73;Decreasing clouds;88;71;SSW;9;50%;66%;6

Kolkata, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;94;83;A morning shower;93;83;S;8;70%;63%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;Afternoon showers;88;76;WNW;5;76%;100%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;60;32;Mostly sunny, mild;62;28;E;9;31%;26%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and drizzle;84;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;75;SW;10;75%;71%;6

Lima, Peru;Breezy;61;57;Decreasing clouds;60;58;SSE;9;81%;2%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;81;64;Sunshine, pleasant;80;63;NW;9;64%;4%;7

London, United Kingdom;Breezy;74;59;Periods of sun, warm;74;62;NE;12;59%;44%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine and warmer;96;75;Hot with sunshine;97;72;S;7;40%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;70;Partly sunny, nice;77;70;SW;8;73%;40%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;89;62;Clouds and sun;88;65;SW;6;28%;1%;7

Male, Maldives;A couple of showers;85;80;Cloudy with showers;85;80;W;18;73%;97%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;92;77;Mostly sunny;93;78;NE;4;58%;14%;12

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;86;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;81;WSW;11;69%;69%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;63;41;An afternoon shower;60;47;SSW;8;60%;88%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;73;58;An afternoon shower;74;56;N;8;53%;96%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;91;80;A morning shower;91;80;ESE;7;65%;55%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;66;46;Partly sunny;60;43;NW;10;56%;27%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;92;73;Partly sunny;87;74;SSW;14;60%;30%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;68;55;Showers, some heavy;61;50;ESE;5;77%;100%;2

Montreal, Canada;Not as warm;72;55;Sun, some clouds;64;55;SW;7;63%;8%;6

Moscow, Russia;Cooler;69;46;Breezy and cooler;58;45;W;13;50%;30%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly cloudy;90;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;80;NNE;4;88%;87%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;75;55;Low clouds;75;54;E;7;58%;41%;6

New York, United States;Partly sunny;85;68;Mostly sunny;84;64;NNW;11;37%;5%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;97;74;Mostly sunny;94;74;WNW;9;46%;2%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds, warm;81;57;Partly sunny, warm;83;57;SW;10;48%;28%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm, humid;92;80;Rain and a t-storm;88;76;NNE;4;80%;100%;2

Oslo, Norway;Plenty of sunshine;64;48;Partly sunny;64;48;SE;5;56%;28%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm in spots;70;51;Some sun;66;51;S;12;62%;5%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;84;75;A morning shower;84;75;ENE;11;74%;47%;5

Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;S;5;84%;60%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;91;76;Cloudy, p.m. showers;90;76;E;5;74%;84%;6

Paris, France;Turning cloudy, warm;81;62;A t-storm in spots;82;61;E;9;58%;57%;5

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;70;50;Breezy in the a.m.;72;55;E;13;55%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon showers;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;SSW;5;74%;77%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;A t-storm around;89;76;NNE;9;74%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;95;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;SSE;6;59%;54%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;68;54;Partly sunny;67;51;E;6;59%;12%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;81;62;Sunny and pleasant;85;61;N;7;61%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;69;49;A little p.m. rain;71;51;SW;9;53%;69%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Thickening clouds;81;67;Some brightening;79;66;NNE;5;72%;5%;4

Recife, Brazil;Breezy;82;71;A morning shower;83;72;SSE;14;65%;58%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain this afternoon;55;46;A little a.m. rain;53;46;N;8;67%;69%;2

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;62;51;A couple of showers;59;49;N;11;68%;98%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;72;56;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;NE;7;62%;0%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;105;84;Mostly sunny;105;84;SE;9;9%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;87;70;Thunderstorms;79;64;NNE;8;74%;97%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers;50;44;A touch of rain;52;43;NNW;16;83%;92%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;70;56;Mostly sunny;73;57;WSW;10;60%;1%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;78;64;A shower and t-storm;76;64;ESE;5;80%;99%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;An afternoon shower;87;77;E;9;72%;71%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;75;65;Thunderstorms;73;64;SE;5;100%;94%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;80;61;Sunny and pleasant;79;61;NE;9;25%;7%;13

Santiago, Chile;Cool with low clouds;56;42;Cool with low clouds;60;37;S;6;64%;27%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;89;75;Brief p.m. showers;88;75;N;6;75%;82%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;77;56;Sun and clouds;79;59;NNW;8;59%;4%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;85;59;Mostly sunny;82;58;N;6;58%;3%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Some sun, a shower;77;64;Sunshine and warmer;86;66;E;4;64%;1%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;78;73;Partly sunny, nice;84;75;NNE;12;56%;44%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Inc. clouds;90;79;A morning t-storm;86;78;WSW;6;75%;94%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;70;59;A shower and t-storm;79;61;SW;5;70%;98%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;88;79;An afternoon shower;88;79;NE;8;65%;56%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;61;46;Periods of sun;59;43;N;9;62%;27%;3

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;66;55;A morning shower;69;56;N;11;68%;66%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;A couple of t-storms;87;80;NNW;3;75%;94%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;55;48;Breezy in the a.m.;59;46;N;14;55%;88%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;93;65;Plenty of sun;94;67;ENE;6;19%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Hot with sunshine;95;69;Sunshine, very hot;97;70;NE;6;27%;2%;7

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;92;72;Plenty of sun;93;73;SSE;7;9%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Hot and humid;94;77;Sunshine;90;76;NW;9;62%;2%;9

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny and hot;97;69;Partly sunny and hot;94;73;ENE;5;47%;32%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Windy and warmer;88;79;Windy and humid;90;77;SSW;18;66%;43%;8

Toronto, Canada;Windy;80;59;Sun, some clouds;74;63;N;10;54%;3%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and less humid;90;78;Mostly sunny;93;78;ENE;5;44%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Hot, becoming breezy;96;76;Mostly sunny;94;72;W;10;50%;25%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;63;39;Turning cloudy;71;46;ESE;8;47%;23%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Very warm;83;64;Sunshine and warm;80;62;ENE;5;54%;1%;5

Vienna, Austria;A brief p.m. shower;76;58;Partly sunny;74;53;N;7;51%;35%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;77;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;WNW;5;68%;78%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A stray p.m. shower;64;47;Sun and some clouds;61;43;NW;9;58%;27%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, nice;72;51;Sun and some clouds;66;48;NNW;9;62%;27%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;58;55;Windy;60;55;NNW;21;78%;30%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny intervals, hot;92;78;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;SSW;6;71%;73%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;97;71;Sunshine and hot;95;72;NE;5;18%;0%;7

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather