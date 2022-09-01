Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Wednesday, August 31, 2022
City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;27;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;23;WSW;15;95%;90%;3
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and very warm;41;31;Sunny, low humidity;40;30;N;12;40%;0%;11
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very hot;42;25;Very hot;41;26;WNW;12;26%;1%;8
Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy, low humidity;29;24;Sunshine and warm;31;26;NE;12;54%;4%;8
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, breezy;22;13;Periods of sun, warm;24;14;ENE;18;54%;2%;4
Anchorage, United States;Rain;15;9;A little a.m. rain;14;8;SE;15;89%;95%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;37;21;Sunny and very warm;37;21;SSE;14;11%;0%;7
Astana, Kazakhstan;Warm with sunshine;31;15;Very warm;32;15;N;17;32%;3%;5
Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy this morning;26;20;Winds subsiding, hot;35;19;SSE;24;40%;100%;7
Athens, Greece;More sun than clouds;33;23;Sunny and less humid;31;22;SSW;12;49%;32%;7
Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;15;8;Some brightening;16;9;N;9;64%;4%;2
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very hot;46;26;Sunshine, very hot;46;27;NNW;9;11%;0%;9
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing, a t-storm;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;S;8;79%;91%;5
Bangalore, India;A stray thunderstorm;27;20;Couple of t-storms;27;21;SE;7;77%;91%;7
Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;S;10;75%;77%;6
Barcelona, Spain;Thunderstorms;29;19;Humid with a t-storm;28;22;E;16;69%;98%;7
Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;31;18;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;SSW;11;46%;44%;7
Belgrade, Serbia;Humid;29;18;Variable cloudiness;25;15;NW;11;74%;81%;3
Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;23;12;Partly sunny;21;11;E;11;59%;27%;4
Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;10;Occasional rain;18;10;SE;9;74%;92%;10
Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;27;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;E;18;41%;0%;10
Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;26;16;Partly sunny;23;13;NNE;10;50%;34%;3
Brussels, Belgium;Episodes of sunshine;25;15;Clouds and sun, warm;25;16;ESE;13;48%;7%;5
Bucharest, Romania;A shower or two;30;18;Variable clouds;27;17;ENE;17;50%;44%;5
Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, pleasant;28;15;Not as warm;22;14;NNE;10;51%;44%;3
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;21;15;An afternoon shower;19;11;S;7;77%;86%;2
Bujumbura, Burundi;A little a.m. rain;29;19;A shower in the a.m.;29;18;ENE;8;39%;59%;11
Busan, South Korea;Rain;24;22;Warmer;27;22;NNE;12;71%;88%;6
Cairo, Egypt;Hazy, low humidity;33;25;Sunny, low humidity;34;25;N;14;39%;2%;9
Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny, nice and warm;27;14;Clouding up;21;12;NNW;24;68%;26%;5
Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;SSE;6;58%;61%;12
Chennai, India;A t-storm around;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;S;12;86%;69%;6
Chicago, United States;Sunny and warm;30;21;Mostly sunny;31;22;SSW;10;48%;27%;6
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;28;25;A drenching t-storm;28;25;WSW;18;83%;97%;3
Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny;19;11;Partly sunny;20;11;WNW;10;51%;5%;4
Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;29;26;A t-storm around;30;26;SW;20;83%;64%;6
Dallas, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;Thunderstorms;29;22;SSE;11;80%;100%;3
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;21;A shower in the a.m.;30;21;SSE;23;60%;57%;9
Delhi, India;Turning cloudy, warm;37;29;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;28;SW;8;56%;24%;10
Denver, United States;A t-storm around;33;17;Warm with sunshine;34;19;SSW;9;22%;2%;8
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;35;28;A thunderstorm;34;28;SSW;11;73%;91%;10
Dili, East Timor;Warm, a p.m. shower;37;21;Partly sunny;33;22;SSE;9;63%;27%;11
Dublin, Ireland;Periods of sunshine;18;12;Sun and some clouds;18;12;N;18;75%;30%;4
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;33;17;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;NNE;10;13%;0%;8
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;30;21;Partly sunny;29;22;W;19;57%;1%;6
Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;36;26;A couple of t-storms;32;26;NW;13;76%;98%;11
Harare, Zimbabwe;Cooler;20;8;Sunshine, pleasant;22;7;E;14;42%;2%;9
Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A t-storm or two;32;23;E;12;73%;92%;10
Helsinki, Finland;Breezy;13;7;Breezy;14;6;N;25;57%;22%;3
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;NNW;8;76%;73%;11
Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;N;7;74%;67%;10
Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;Breezy with a shower;31;24;NE;23;61%;85%;11
Hyderabad, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;A stray t-shower;31;23;SE;9;67%;67%;10
Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;25;Sunny and very warm;36;25;NNE;13;44%;7%;9
Istanbul, Turkey;A strong t-storm;27;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;22;NE;14;68%;51%;7
Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;32;25;Showers around;31;25;ESE;13;75%;94%;5
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;37;31;Mostly sunny, warm;37;32;WSW;15;59%;2%;11
Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;7;Sunshine;21;9;NW;9;36%;1%;7
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;N;6;22%;0%;9
Karachi, Pakistan;More sun than clouds;32;27;Low clouds;31;26;W;20;72%;31%;3
Kathmandu, Nepal;A couple of t-storms;25;21;A shower and t-storm;26;21;SE;8;80%;98%;3
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;39;28;Breezy in the a.m.;37;28;S;23;39%;10%;12
Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;22;13;Sun and some clouds;20;10;NNE;13;43%;2%;4
Kingston, Jamaica;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;N;11;66%;67%;11
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Increasing clouds;32;23;Decreasing clouds;31;22;SSW;14;50%;66%;6
Kolkata, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;28;A morning shower;34;28;S;12;70%;63%;5
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;Afternoon showers;31;25;WNW;8;76%;100%;7
La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;16;0;Mostly sunny, mild;17;-2;E;15;31%;26%;11
Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and drizzle;29;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;SW;15;75%;71%;6
Lima, Peru;Breezy;16;14;Decreasing clouds;16;14;SSE;14;81%;2%;10
Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;Sunshine, pleasant;26;17;NW;14;64%;4%;7
London, United Kingdom;Breezy;23;15;Periods of sun, warm;23;17;NE;19;59%;44%;4
Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine and warmer;36;24;Hot with sunshine;36;22;S;11;40%;0%;8
Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;21;Partly sunny, nice;25;21;SW;12;73%;40%;11
Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;Clouds and sun;31;18;SW;10;28%;1%;7
Male, Maldives;A couple of showers;29;26;Cloudy with showers;30;26;W;28;73%;97%;6
Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;34;26;NE;6;58%;14%;12
Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;WSW;18;69%;69%;5
Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;17;5;An afternoon shower;15;8;SSW;12;60%;88%;2
Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;23;14;An afternoon shower;23;13;N;13;53%;96%;12
Miami, United States;A t-storm around;33;27;A morning shower;33;27;ESE;11;65%;55%;10
Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;19;8;Partly sunny;15;6;NW;16;56%;27%;4
Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;34;23;Partly sunny;30;23;SSW;22;60%;30%;12
Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;20;13;Showers, some heavy;16;10;ESE;9;77%;100%;2
Montreal, Canada;Not as warm;22;13;Sun, some clouds;18;13;SW;12;63%;8%;6
Moscow, Russia;Cooler;20;8;Breezy and cooler;14;7;W;21;50%;30%;3
Mumbai, India;Mostly cloudy;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;NNE;7;88%;87%;3
Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;24;13;Low clouds;24;12;E;11;58%;41%;6
New York, United States;Partly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny;29;18;NNW;17;37%;5%;7
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;36;23;Mostly sunny;35;23;WNW;14;46%;2%;8
Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds, warm;27;14;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;SW;16;48%;28%;4
Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm, humid;33;26;Rain and a t-storm;31;24;NNE;6;80%;100%;2
Oslo, Norway;Plenty of sunshine;18;9;Partly sunny;18;9;SE;8;56%;28%;3
Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm in spots;21;10;Some sun;19;11;S;20;62%;5%;6
Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;29;24;A morning shower;29;24;ENE;17;74%;47%;5
Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;S;8;84%;60%;10
Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;33;24;Cloudy, p.m. showers;32;24;E;8;74%;84%;6
Paris, France;Turning cloudy, warm;27;16;A t-storm in spots;28;16;E;14;58%;57%;5
Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;Breezy in the a.m.;22;13;E;22;55%;0%;5
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon showers;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;8;74%;77%;6
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm around;32;25;NNE;15;74%;55%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;35;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;SSE;10;59%;54%;6
Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;20;12;Partly sunny;19;11;E;10;59%;12%;5
Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;N;11;61%;0%;7
Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;9;A little p.m. rain;21;10;SW;14;53%;69%;11
Rabat, Morocco;Thickening clouds;27;19;Some brightening;26;19;NNE;9;72%;5%;4
Recife, Brazil;Breezy;28;22;A morning shower;28;22;SSE;23;65%;58%;11
Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain this afternoon;13;8;A little a.m. rain;12;8;N;13;67%;69%;2
Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;17;11;A couple of showers;15;9;N;18;68%;98%;4
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;NE;12;62%;0%;7
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;40;29;Mostly sunny;40;29;SE;15;9%;0%;11
Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;30;21;Thunderstorms;26;18;NNE;12;74%;97%;6
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers;10;7;A touch of rain;11;6;NNW;25;83%;92%;1
San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;21;13;Mostly sunny;23;14;WSW;16;60%;1%;7
San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;26;18;A shower and t-storm;25;18;ESE;9;80%;99%;8
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;An afternoon shower;31;25;E;14;72%;71%;12
San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;24;18;Thunderstorms;23;18;SE;8;100%;94%;8
Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;27;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;NE;15;25%;7%;13
Santiago, Chile;Cool with low clouds;13;6;Cool with low clouds;16;3;S;9;64%;27%;1
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Brief p.m. showers;31;24;N;9;75%;82%;11
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;25;13;Sun and clouds;26;15;NNW;13;59%;4%;5
Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;29;15;Mostly sunny;28;14;N;10;58%;3%;5
Seoul, South Korea;Some sun, a shower;25;18;Sunshine and warmer;30;19;E;7;64%;1%;8
Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;25;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;NNE;19;56%;44%;7
Singapore, Singapore;Inc. clouds;32;26;A morning t-storm;30;26;WSW;9;75%;94%;9
Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;21;15;A shower and t-storm;26;16;SW;8;70%;98%;5
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;31;26;An afternoon shower;31;26;NE;13;65%;56%;8
Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;16;8;Periods of sun;15;6;N;14;62%;27%;3
Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;19;13;A morning shower;20;13;N;18;68%;66%;4
Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A couple of t-storms;31;27;NNW;6;75%;94%;3
Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;13;9;Breezy in the a.m.;15;8;N;23;55%;88%;4
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;Plenty of sun;34;19;ENE;9;19%;0%;7
Tbilisi, Georgia;Hot with sunshine;35;20;Sunshine, very hot;36;21;NE;9;27%;2%;7
Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;Plenty of sun;34;23;SSE;11;9%;0%;9
Tel Aviv, Israel;Hot and humid;35;25;Sunshine;32;24;NW;15;62%;2%;9
Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny and hot;36;21;Partly sunny and hot;34;23;ENE;9;47%;32%;7
Tokyo, Japan;Windy and warmer;31;26;Windy and humid;32;25;SSW;29;66%;43%;8
Toronto, Canada;Windy;26;15;Sun, some clouds;23;17;N;17;54%;3%;6
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and less humid;32;26;Mostly sunny;34;25;ENE;7;44%;2%;9
Tunis, Tunisia;Hot, becoming breezy;36;25;Mostly sunny;34;22;W;17;50%;25%;8
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;17;4;Turning cloudy;22;8;ESE;13;47%;23%;3
Vancouver, Canada;Very warm;28;18;Sunshine and warm;27;16;ENE;9;54%;1%;5
Vienna, Austria;A brief p.m. shower;24;14;Partly sunny;23;12;N;12;51%;35%;2
Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;WNW;7;68%;78%;6
Vilnius, Lithuania;A stray p.m. shower;18;8;Sun and some clouds;16;6;NW;14;58%;27%;4
Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, nice;22;10;Sun and some clouds;19;9;NNW;14;62%;27%;4
Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;14;13;Windy;16;13;NNW;33;78%;30%;4
Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny intervals, hot;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;9;71%;73%;6
Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;36;21;Sunshine and hot;35;22;NE;8;18%;0%;7
