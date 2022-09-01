Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Wednesday, August 31, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;27;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;23;WSW;15;95%;90%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and very warm;41;31;Sunny, low humidity;40;30;N;12;40%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very hot;42;25;Very hot;41;26;WNW;12;26%;1%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy, low humidity;29;24;Sunshine and warm;31;26;NE;12;54%;4%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, breezy;22;13;Periods of sun, warm;24;14;ENE;18;54%;2%;4

Anchorage, United States;Rain;15;9;A little a.m. rain;14;8;SE;15;89%;95%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;37;21;Sunny and very warm;37;21;SSE;14;11%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warm with sunshine;31;15;Very warm;32;15;N;17;32%;3%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy this morning;26;20;Winds subsiding, hot;35;19;SSE;24;40%;100%;7

Athens, Greece;More sun than clouds;33;23;Sunny and less humid;31;22;SSW;12;49%;32%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;15;8;Some brightening;16;9;N;9;64%;4%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very hot;46;26;Sunshine, very hot;46;27;NNW;9;11%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing, a t-storm;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;S;8;79%;91%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray thunderstorm;27;20;Couple of t-storms;27;21;SE;7;77%;91%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;S;10;75%;77%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Thunderstorms;29;19;Humid with a t-storm;28;22;E;16;69%;98%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;31;18;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;SSW;11;46%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Humid;29;18;Variable cloudiness;25;15;NW;11;74%;81%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;23;12;Partly sunny;21;11;E;11;59%;27%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;10;Occasional rain;18;10;SE;9;74%;92%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;27;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;E;18;41%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;26;16;Partly sunny;23;13;NNE;10;50%;34%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Episodes of sunshine;25;15;Clouds and sun, warm;25;16;ESE;13;48%;7%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or two;30;18;Variable clouds;27;17;ENE;17;50%;44%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, pleasant;28;15;Not as warm;22;14;NNE;10;51%;44%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;21;15;An afternoon shower;19;11;S;7;77%;86%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A little a.m. rain;29;19;A shower in the a.m.;29;18;ENE;8;39%;59%;11

Busan, South Korea;Rain;24;22;Warmer;27;22;NNE;12;71%;88%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy, low humidity;33;25;Sunny, low humidity;34;25;N;14;39%;2%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny, nice and warm;27;14;Clouding up;21;12;NNW;24;68%;26%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;SSE;6;58%;61%;12

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;S;12;86%;69%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunny and warm;30;21;Mostly sunny;31;22;SSW;10;48%;27%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;28;25;A drenching t-storm;28;25;WSW;18;83%;97%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny;19;11;Partly sunny;20;11;WNW;10;51%;5%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;29;26;A t-storm around;30;26;SW;20;83%;64%;6

Dallas, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;Thunderstorms;29;22;SSE;11;80%;100%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;21;A shower in the a.m.;30;21;SSE;23;60%;57%;9

Delhi, India;Turning cloudy, warm;37;29;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;28;SW;8;56%;24%;10

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;33;17;Warm with sunshine;34;19;SSW;9;22%;2%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;35;28;A thunderstorm;34;28;SSW;11;73%;91%;10

Dili, East Timor;Warm, a p.m. shower;37;21;Partly sunny;33;22;SSE;9;63%;27%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of sunshine;18;12;Sun and some clouds;18;12;N;18;75%;30%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;33;17;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;NNE;10;13%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;30;21;Partly sunny;29;22;W;19;57%;1%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;36;26;A couple of t-storms;32;26;NW;13;76%;98%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cooler;20;8;Sunshine, pleasant;22;7;E;14;42%;2%;9

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A t-storm or two;32;23;E;12;73%;92%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy;13;7;Breezy;14;6;N;25;57%;22%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;NNW;8;76%;73%;11

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;N;7;74%;67%;10

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;Breezy with a shower;31;24;NE;23;61%;85%;11

Hyderabad, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;A stray t-shower;31;23;SE;9;67%;67%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;25;Sunny and very warm;36;25;NNE;13;44%;7%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;A strong t-storm;27;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;22;NE;14;68%;51%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;32;25;Showers around;31;25;ESE;13;75%;94%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;37;31;Mostly sunny, warm;37;32;WSW;15;59%;2%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;7;Sunshine;21;9;NW;9;36%;1%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;N;6;22%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;More sun than clouds;32;27;Low clouds;31;26;W;20;72%;31%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A couple of t-storms;25;21;A shower and t-storm;26;21;SE;8;80%;98%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;39;28;Breezy in the a.m.;37;28;S;23;39%;10%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;22;13;Sun and some clouds;20;10;NNE;13;43%;2%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;N;11;66%;67%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Increasing clouds;32;23;Decreasing clouds;31;22;SSW;14;50%;66%;6

Kolkata, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;28;A morning shower;34;28;S;12;70%;63%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;Afternoon showers;31;25;WNW;8;76%;100%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;16;0;Mostly sunny, mild;17;-2;E;15;31%;26%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and drizzle;29;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;SW;15;75%;71%;6

Lima, Peru;Breezy;16;14;Decreasing clouds;16;14;SSE;14;81%;2%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;Sunshine, pleasant;26;17;NW;14;64%;4%;7

London, United Kingdom;Breezy;23;15;Periods of sun, warm;23;17;NE;19;59%;44%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine and warmer;36;24;Hot with sunshine;36;22;S;11;40%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;21;Partly sunny, nice;25;21;SW;12;73%;40%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;Clouds and sun;31;18;SW;10;28%;1%;7

Male, Maldives;A couple of showers;29;26;Cloudy with showers;30;26;W;28;73%;97%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;34;26;NE;6;58%;14%;12

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;WSW;18;69%;69%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;17;5;An afternoon shower;15;8;SSW;12;60%;88%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;23;14;An afternoon shower;23;13;N;13;53%;96%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;33;27;A morning shower;33;27;ESE;11;65%;55%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;19;8;Partly sunny;15;6;NW;16;56%;27%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;34;23;Partly sunny;30;23;SSW;22;60%;30%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;20;13;Showers, some heavy;16;10;ESE;9;77%;100%;2

Montreal, Canada;Not as warm;22;13;Sun, some clouds;18;13;SW;12;63%;8%;6

Moscow, Russia;Cooler;20;8;Breezy and cooler;14;7;W;21;50%;30%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly cloudy;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;NNE;7;88%;87%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;24;13;Low clouds;24;12;E;11;58%;41%;6

New York, United States;Partly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny;29;18;NNW;17;37%;5%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;36;23;Mostly sunny;35;23;WNW;14;46%;2%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds, warm;27;14;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;SW;16;48%;28%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm, humid;33;26;Rain and a t-storm;31;24;NNE;6;80%;100%;2

Oslo, Norway;Plenty of sunshine;18;9;Partly sunny;18;9;SE;8;56%;28%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm in spots;21;10;Some sun;19;11;S;20;62%;5%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;29;24;A morning shower;29;24;ENE;17;74%;47%;5

Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;S;8;84%;60%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;33;24;Cloudy, p.m. showers;32;24;E;8;74%;84%;6

Paris, France;Turning cloudy, warm;27;16;A t-storm in spots;28;16;E;14;58%;57%;5

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;Breezy in the a.m.;22;13;E;22;55%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon showers;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;8;74%;77%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm around;32;25;NNE;15;74%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;35;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;SSE;10;59%;54%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;20;12;Partly sunny;19;11;E;10;59%;12%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;N;11;61%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;9;A little p.m. rain;21;10;SW;14;53%;69%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Thickening clouds;27;19;Some brightening;26;19;NNE;9;72%;5%;4

Recife, Brazil;Breezy;28;22;A morning shower;28;22;SSE;23;65%;58%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain this afternoon;13;8;A little a.m. rain;12;8;N;13;67%;69%;2

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;17;11;A couple of showers;15;9;N;18;68%;98%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;NE;12;62%;0%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;40;29;Mostly sunny;40;29;SE;15;9%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;30;21;Thunderstorms;26;18;NNE;12;74%;97%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Showers;10;7;A touch of rain;11;6;NNW;25;83%;92%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;21;13;Mostly sunny;23;14;WSW;16;60%;1%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;26;18;A shower and t-storm;25;18;ESE;9;80%;99%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;An afternoon shower;31;25;E;14;72%;71%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;24;18;Thunderstorms;23;18;SE;8;100%;94%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;27;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;NE;15;25%;7%;13

Santiago, Chile;Cool with low clouds;13;6;Cool with low clouds;16;3;S;9;64%;27%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Brief p.m. showers;31;24;N;9;75%;82%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;25;13;Sun and clouds;26;15;NNW;13;59%;4%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;29;15;Mostly sunny;28;14;N;10;58%;3%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Some sun, a shower;25;18;Sunshine and warmer;30;19;E;7;64%;1%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;25;23;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;NNE;19;56%;44%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Inc. clouds;32;26;A morning t-storm;30;26;WSW;9;75%;94%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;21;15;A shower and t-storm;26;16;SW;8;70%;98%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;31;26;An afternoon shower;31;26;NE;13;65%;56%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of showers;16;8;Periods of sun;15;6;N;14;62%;27%;3

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;19;13;A morning shower;20;13;N;18;68%;66%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A couple of t-storms;31;27;NNW;6;75%;94%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;13;9;Breezy in the a.m.;15;8;N;23;55%;88%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;Plenty of sun;34;19;ENE;9;19%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Hot with sunshine;35;20;Sunshine, very hot;36;21;NE;9;27%;2%;7

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;Plenty of sun;34;23;SSE;11;9%;0%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Hot and humid;35;25;Sunshine;32;24;NW;15;62%;2%;9

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny and hot;36;21;Partly sunny and hot;34;23;ENE;9;47%;32%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Windy and warmer;31;26;Windy and humid;32;25;SSW;29;66%;43%;8

Toronto, Canada;Windy;26;15;Sun, some clouds;23;17;N;17;54%;3%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and less humid;32;26;Mostly sunny;34;25;ENE;7;44%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Hot, becoming breezy;36;25;Mostly sunny;34;22;W;17;50%;25%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;17;4;Turning cloudy;22;8;ESE;13;47%;23%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Very warm;28;18;Sunshine and warm;27;16;ENE;9;54%;1%;5

Vienna, Austria;A brief p.m. shower;24;14;Partly sunny;23;12;N;12;51%;35%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;WNW;7;68%;78%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A stray p.m. shower;18;8;Sun and some clouds;16;6;NW;14;58%;27%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, nice;22;10;Sun and some clouds;19;9;NNW;14;62%;27%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;14;13;Windy;16;13;NNW;33;78%;30%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny intervals, hot;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;9;71%;73%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;36;21;Sunshine and hot;35;22;NE;8;18%;0%;7

