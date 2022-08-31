Ankeng Light Rail in New Taipei to open at year-end as planned

TAIPEI (Taiwan) — The Ankeng Light Rail project in New Taipei’s Xindian District is 91.13% complete and on track to open at the end of this year.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) on Wednesday (Aug. 31) participated in the phase-two test run on the elevated section from K6 (Ankang)-K9 (Shisizhang), CNA reported.

Hou told media that the project is currently 91% complete despite having faced the challenges of inflation, material shortage, and labor shortage. He said the light rail runs very smoothly, and the noise levels comply with required standards.

The mayor praised the smoothness and stability of the light rail demonstrated in the test run and hoped that the project can be completed at the end of the year.

The Ankeng Light Rail has nine stations and is 7.5 km long. It starts from the intersection of Antai Road and An 1st Road, runs north along An 1st Road, and passes Cardinal Tien Hospital’s An Kang Branch, Jinwen University of Science & Technology, Sunshine Sports Park, and terminates at Shisizhang Station.

It is estimated that the light rail will shorten the commute time between Ankeng and Taipei by 15-20 minutes.



(YouTube, ankeng ankeng video)