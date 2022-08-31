E-Pharmacy Market Share 2022 | Industry Share, Top Players Analysis and Growth Strategy

E-Pharmacy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, E-Pharmacy Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

In the recent years, e-pharmacy emerged as a better and more convenient approach that addressed the issues faced by the consumers and provided superior customer solutions over its physical counterparts.

The e-pharmacy market was valued at INR 50.71 Bn in 2020. It is estimated to reach INR 458.14 Bn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~44.99% during the 2021 2026 period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-e-pharmacy-market/QI042

Segment insights:

The market is categorized into two segments chronic and acute therapy. In 2020, the chronic therapy segment dominated the market, accounting for 63.42% of the revenue. It is expected to dominate during the forecast period. However, its market share is likely to decline to 53.92% in 2026. The acute therapy segment is forecast to achieve promising growth during the forecast period. Its market share is anticipated to increase from 36.58% in 2020 to 46.08% in 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 50.56% during the 2021 2026 period.

Consumers with chronic conditions require long-term treatment, and thus, have repeated need for medication. People prefer e-pharmacy platforms, owing to the availability of a wide range of medicines at discounted prices. Customers may increasingly prefer these platforms for managing acute ailments such as common cold in the coming years.

Market insights:

The market has gained traction in recent years; increased penetration of the internet and smartphones, prevalence of lifestyle disease, and government initiatives have fuelled its growth. Discounts impacting profitability, data breaches and cybercrime, pharmacovigilance and bottleneck in supply network are a few of the factors that impedes its development.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-e-pharmacy-market/QI042

Several start-ups, leading e-commerce companies, and traditional brick-and-mortar stores have entered the market attracted by its immense growth potential. In 2020, it witnessed the entry of major players such as Amazon, Reliance, and Tata.

In June 10, 2021, Tata Digital bought the key e-pharmacy player, 1mg. In the same month, PharmEasy acquired 66% stake in Thyrocare.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the nationwide healthcare system and severely impacted online pharmacy. With the onset of the second wave, e-commerce platforms such as e-pharmacy has developed more in this situation. The market witnessed huge spike in sales during the second wave. It is expected to rise again when the third wave hits. Creating alliance with local pharmacy retailers enabled key players to address the gaps in their last-mile deliveries. Also, measures such as collaborating with e-payment platforms were taken to ensure safe and convenient transactions thereby attracting cashbacks, discounts and COD options in remote areas as well which helped in getting attention of customers from rural areas as well.

Companies covered

91Streets Media Technologies Private Limited (PharmEasy)

1mg

MedPlus Health Services Private Limited

Netmeds Marketplace Limited

Medlife

Apollo Pharmacies Pvt. Limited

Healthkart

mCHEMIST Global Private Limited

Medsonway Solutions Pvt Ltd

Truemeds

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-e-pharmacy-market/QI042

Key Points Covered in this Report

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Wealth Management Software market, Applications, Market Segment by Regions North America, Europe or Asia.

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Overall Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Market size, share and forecast; Five forces analysis (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation, comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, focus on identifying the key industry influencer’s, overview of decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behaviour, Marketing Channels and demand & supply.

Chapter 13 and 14, describe about the vendor landscape (classification and Market Positioning)

Chapter 15, deals with Wealth Management Software Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

…….. and view more in complete table of Contents

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Request full report–https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-e-pharmacy-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email:sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.quadintel.com/