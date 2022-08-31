Automotive Camera & Camera Market Growth | Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2027

Global Automotive Camera & Camera Module Market to reach USD 15.48 billion by 2027 Global Automotive Camera & Camera Module Market is valued approximately at USD 7.04 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for keyword.
Market Overview-
Automotive cameras & camera modules are used to improve the vehicle’s drivability by providing greater visibility. These cameras are primarily used to help drivers with parking, evaluating vehicle performance, night vision, and gathering important vehicle information.
Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3208
The Automotive Camera & Camera Module market is being driven by growing trends of multiple camera-based smartphones, rising public safety and security concerns which lead to adoption of surveillance cameras. Moreover, emergence of autonomous vehicles has further ignited the market. For instance, the 2020 Honda Fit priced at USD 17,120, was released in December 2020. The car was equipped with a rear-view camera that displays visuals from the rear of the vehicle on a display located in the vehicle’s center. However, high cost of multi-camera systems deployment in vehicles may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The regional analysis of the Automotive Camera & Camera Module Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific has emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the presence of some of the leading smartphone and other consumer device in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to increasing use of electric and autonomous vehicles in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Hyundai Mobis Co.
Aptiv PLC
Veoneer Inc.
Continental AG
DENSO Corporation
Ficosa Internacional SA
Magna International Inc.
Intel Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3208
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Image Sensors
Lens Modules
Voice Coil Motors
Others
By Focus Type:
Fixed-focus
Autofocus
By Application:
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Healthcare
Industrial
Security & Surveillance
Aerospace & Defense
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3208
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3208
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/