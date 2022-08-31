Point of Sale Terminal Market To See Huge Growth By 2030 | Latest Trends, Future Prospects

Point of Sale Terminal Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Point of Sale Terminal Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The PoS terminal market in India was valued at INR 27.47 Bn in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~13.29% between 2021 and 2025. It may reach a value of INR 50.01 Bn by 2025.

Point of sale terminals or PoS terminals are electronic appliances that are used at retail points to conduct card payments. PoS terminals are mostly used by the retail, e-commerce, hospitality, entertainment, warehouse, and healthcare sectors. As of 2020, the retail and e-commerce sectors were the leading adopters of PoS solutions in India. Together, they occupied around 40.10% of the total PoS terminal market in terms of market revenue.

Market insights:

The increase in the usage of near-field communicative devices, preference for contactless payment, and demand for e-commerce activities might influence the growth of the India PoS terminal market. Expansion of the market can also be attributed to the initiatives undertaken by the Government of India (GoI) to promote digital payment and thus cashless economy in the country. Some of such policies implemented by the government include demonetization, Jan Dhan Yojana, and the establishment of micro ATMs nationally. Moreover, technological advancements and the increasing adoption of new technologies, such as e-wallets and mobile wallets are also leading to a revolution in the market. However, the lack of the availability of adequate PoS terminals in the market hinders the further market growth. Alongside, high installation charges and maintenance costs, as well as security concerns regarding theft disrupt the stable growth in the market. Some of the prominent players operating in the market are ePaisa Services Private Limited, Ezetap Mobile Solutions Private Limited, and MobiSwipe Technologies Private Limited.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The pandemic, followed by a long-term nationwide lockdown, had an adverse impact on the PoS terminal market in India. In the short run, thePoS terminal marketin India experienced a downfall in its market value. The primary reasons behind market disruption were the closure of retail stores for a considerable duration and the existing financial stress in the market, which led to a fall in peoples purchasing power. Implementing stringent import restrictions caused a shortage in the supply of new PoS machines. They were essential since retail units were shifting to contactless methods of payment. Old and faulty devices were being removed or replaced. However, at present, due to the fear of social contacting and gathering, people are preferring cashless and contactless methods of payment. With the growing market for digital payments over the coming years, the PoS terminal market in India is also likely to expand multifold.

Companies covered

ePaisa Services Private Limited

Ezetap Mobile Solutions Private Limited

MobiSwipe Technologies Private Limited

Mswipe Technologies Private Limited

Pine Labs Finance Private Limited

Ingenico International India Private Limited

PAX Technologies Private Limited

PayU Payments Private Limited

Verifone India Sales Private Limited

Key Points Covered in this Report

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Wealth Management Software market, Applications, Market Segment by Regions North America, Europe or Asia.

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Overall Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Market size, share and forecast; Five forces analysis (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation, comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, focus on identifying the key industry influencer’s, overview of decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behaviour, Marketing Channels and demand & supply.

Chapter 13 and 14, describe about the vendor landscape (classification and Market Positioning)

Chapter 15, deals with Wealth Management Software Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

…….. and view more in complete table of Contents

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

