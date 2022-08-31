Europe Digital Identity Solutions Market Forecasts and Industry Analysis | Drivers and Industry Status 2022 to 2030

Europe digital identity solutions market accounted for $4,129.9 million in 2019 and will grow by 18.2% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising identity and authentication frauds, digitization trend with increased integration of biometrics in smartphones amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlighted with 38 tables and 65 figures, this 134-page report “Europe Digital Identity Solutions Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Hardware, Software, IDaaS), Technology (Biometrics, Non-Biometrics), Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire Europe digital identity solutions market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Key Players: AU10TIX, Duo Security (Cisco), ForgeRock, GBG, IDEMIA, Imageware Systems, Jumio, NEC, Refinitiv, Samsung SDS, Telus, Tessi, Thales Group, Verisec, Vintegris Tech

The research serves as a manual and road map for doing an exhaustive investigation of the worldwide industry, target market, rivalry, and other factors. The Europe Digital Identity Solutions Market offers a quantitative analysis of the relevant industry. Quantitative research is data-driven and looks for pertinent patterns in data acquired from public records. Additionally, it predicts the growth of the market sector during the given period of time (2022-2030). In order to characterize, describe, and analyze sales amount, rate, market competitive features, market share, and development plans in the ensuing years through 2030, the research concentrates on the major worldwide market manufacturers.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify digital identity solutions market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on Offering

– Hardware

– Software

– Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS)

Based on Technology

Biometrics

– Fingerprint Recognition

– Facial Recognition

– Iris Recognition

– Voice Recognition

– Palm/Hand Recognition

– Other Biometric Identities

Non-Biometrics

Based on Authentication Type

Single-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication

– Two-Factor Authentication

– Three-Factor Authentication

– Four-Factor Authentication

Based on Deployment Mode

– On-Premise Solutions

– Cloud-based Solutions

Based on Organization Size

– Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

Based on Industry Vertical

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

– Government and Public Service

– Retail and Ecommerce

– Media and Entertainment

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– IT and Telecom

– Energy and Utilities

– Cryptocurrency

– Other Industry Verticals

Geographically

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global digital identity solutions market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

This report answers the following key questions:

How big is the market as a whole in 2022? What rate of market expansion is anticipated between 2022 to 2030?

Which region would experience a high demand for goods in the years to come?

What are the variables promoting the market’s expansion?

Which sub-market will have the most impact on the market?

What market opportunities exist for established and new players?

What different short-term and long-term tactics have the market players adopted?

Table of Content:

Market Introduction

Market Report Scope and Methodology

Overview of Market Research Methodology

Market Overview and Dynamics

Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players

Market Segmentation By Application, By Type

Market COVID-19 Impact analysis with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Conclusion

Continued……………….

