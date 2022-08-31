Serverless Computing Market Share | Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Global Serverless computing market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.7 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The advantages of serverless computing, including unrestricted development and deployment, built-in scalability, and others, are assisting in the quick acceptance of serverless computing, consequently boosting the market’s growth. Startups are expected to scale quickly and supply better features for their products and services in the competitive marketplace, hence increasing their business values.

As a result, they are expected to use serverless technology in order to achieve minimal lead time and positively affect their business, consequently fueling the market’s growth. The adoption of serverless computing technology has been hampered by growing security concerns. Despite the fact that two-thirds of organizations have containerized more than 10% of their applications, according to a recent survey by SaltStack, a Utah-based provider of intelligent IT automation software, 40% of organizations are concerned that their container strategy does not adequately invest in security. Furthermore, the rise of microservices and serverless computing is fundamentally altering DevOps by blurring the line between development and operations, allowing businesses to scale quickly in delivering enhanced features through their products and services offerings, thereby increasing their business value.

Furthermore, businesses are migrating to cloud services, thus increasing competition; yet security remains a major issue with users and cloud service providers, who are constantly collaborating with cybersecurity vendors to mitigate the danger of cyber-attacks. However, loss of control on security in case of attack may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Serverless computing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to rapid advancement in technologies and the presence of various prominent players across the industries in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to high digitalization and high adoption of new cloud computing services across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Google LLC

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

SAP SE

IBM Corp.

Iron.io

Oracle Corp.

Webtask.io

VMware Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Professional

Managed

By Type:

Hybrid Cloud

Multi-Cloud

By End user:

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Retail

Government

Industrial

Other End-user Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

